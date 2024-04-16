The Movieland Wax Museum and Palace of Living Art Photo [240325-30]

View larger $16.47

Founded in 1962 by Allen H. Parkinson, The Movieland Wax Museum and Palace of Living Art was the largest wax museum in the United States with over 300 wax figures. Located in Buena Park, California, The Movieland Wax Museum was also one of the most popular wax museums in the United States. The facility was located north of the amusement park Knott’s Berry Farm on Beach Boulevard, also known as SR 39. Due to declining visitors and revenue, The Movieland Wax Museum and Palace of Living Art closed on October 31, 2005.