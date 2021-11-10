Rosalind Chao Publicity Photo [210906-141]

- Subject Rosalind Chao
Actress Rosalind Chao has appeared in more than 100 film and television projects, but our favorites of course are her performances in the cult classics Battle Creek Brawl with Jackie Chan and An Eye for an Eye with Chuck Norris. Ms. Chao has also appeared in cult television shows such as The Incredible Hulk, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, The A-Team, Max Headroom, Miami Vice, and her iconic role as Keiko O’Brien/Keiko Ishikawa in Star Trek: The Next Generation and then again in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The versatile actress is also known for prestigious projects including The Joy Luck Club and Mulan.
