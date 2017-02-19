Twitter
The Last Starfighter Japanese Theatre Program Guide Movie Magazine (1984) Lance Guest & Nick Castle

$27.99

$19.95


4 in stock


Souvenir Program MagazineSKU: 170220-63217-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Magazines
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: July 13, 1984
Rating: PG
Used items are not returnable and can not be refunded.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

These are original copies of the Japanese movie theatre program guide/movie magazine that was created for the 1984 science fiction cult classic The Last Starfighter. These items are in excellent condition and has been stored in clear plastic. There is slight creasing and wear from years of storage, along with a few corner dings.

The Last Starfighter centers on a video game expert named Alex Rogan (Lance Guest), who finds himself transported to another planet after conquering The Last Starfighter video game, only to find out it was just a test. He has actually been recruited to join the team of best starfighters to defend their world from a major attack.

Size: 8.5 x 12 inches

Cast: Barbara Bosson | Catherine Mary Stewart | Charlene Nelson | Chris Hebert | Dan Mason | Dan O'Herlihy | George McDaniel | John Maio | John O'Leary | Kay E. Kuter | Lance Guest | Norman Snow | Robert Preston | Robert Starr
Directors: Nick Castle

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Magazines | Science Fiction | Throwback Space | Universal

