The Howling Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

Original U.S. Release: April 10, 1981

Item Release Date: August 14, 2018

Rating: R

Details

From the director of Gremlins and Piranha comes the ultimate masterpiece of primal terror. Filled with edge-of-your-seat suspense, “genuine thrills [and] amazing special effects” (Us), this riveting werewolf tale sinks its teeth into your deepest fears and never lets go.

Severely shaken after a near-fatal encounter with a serial killer, TV newscaster Karen White (Dee Wallace, E.T.) takes some much-needed time off. Hoping to conquer her inner demons, she heads for “the Colony,” a secluded retreat where her new neighbors are just a tad too eager to make her feel at home. Also, there seems to be a bizarre link between her would-be attacker and this supposedly safe haven. And when, after nights of being tormented by savage shrieks and unearthly cries, Karen ventures into the forest to find answers, she makes a terrifying discovery. Now she must fight not only for her life…but for her very soul!

Special Features

NEW “Fun. Fur. Film.” – An Interview With Actress Dee Wallace

Audio Commentary With Director Joe Dante And Actors Dee Wallace, Christopher Stone And Robert Picardo

Audio Commentary By Author Gary Bradner

Howling's Eternal – An Interview With Executive Producer Steven A. Lane

Cut To Shreds – An Interview With Editor Mark Goldblatt

Interviews With Co-Writer Terence H. Winkless And Stop Motion Animator David Allen

Unleashing The Beast: The Making Of The Howling

Making A Monster Movie: Inside The Howling

Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary

Outtakes

Horror's Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Film's Locations

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: A

Runtime: 91

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Belinda Balaski | Christopher Stone | Dee Wallace | Dennis Dugan | Elisabeth Brooks | John Carradine | Kevin McCarthy | Patrick Macnee | Robert Picardo | Slim Pickens

Directors: Joe Dante

Project Name: The Howling

