The Howling Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

$26.99
$22.99
UPC: 826663189209
Part No: SF18920
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Dee Wallace | Patrick Macnee | Slim Pickens items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mature | Thrillers
Studio: MGM | Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: April 10, 1981
Item Release Date: August 14, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
From the director of Gremlins and Piranha comes the ultimate masterpiece of primal terror. Filled with edge-of-your-seat suspense, “genuine thrills [and] amazing special effects” (Us), this riveting werewolf tale sinks its teeth into your deepest fears and never lets go.
Severely shaken after a near-fatal encounter with a serial killer, TV newscaster Karen White (Dee Wallace, E.T.) takes some much-needed time off. Hoping to conquer her inner demons, she heads for “the Colony,” a secluded retreat where her new neighbors are just a tad too eager to make her feel at home. Also, there seems to be a bizarre link between her would-be attacker and this supposedly safe haven. And when, after nights of being tormented by savage shrieks and unearthly cries, Karen ventures into the forest to find answers, she makes a terrifying discovery. Now she must fight not only for her life…but for her very soul!
Special Features
- NEW “Fun. Fur. Film.” – An Interview With Actress Dee Wallace
- Audio Commentary With Director Joe Dante And Actors Dee Wallace, Christopher Stone And Robert Picardo
- Audio Commentary By Author Gary Bradner
- Howling's Eternal – An Interview With Executive Producer Steven A. Lane
- Cut To Shreds – An Interview With Editor Mark Goldblatt
- Interviews With Co-Writer Terence H. Winkless And Stop Motion Animator David Allen
- Unleashing The Beast: The Making Of The Howling
- Making A Monster Movie: Inside The Howling
- Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary
- Outtakes
- Horror's Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Film's Locations
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Region: A
- Runtime: 91
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Belinda Balaski | Christopher Stone | Dee Wallace | Dennis Dugan | Elisabeth Brooks | John Carradine | Kevin McCarthy | Patrick Macnee | Robert Picardo | Slim Pickens
Directors: Joe Dante
Project Name: The Howling
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | Mature | MGM | Movies & TV | Shout Factory | Thrillers