The Howling Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

The Howling Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 190523-77880-1
UPC: 826663189209
Part No: SF18920
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Details

From the director of Gremlins and Piranha comes the ultimate masterpiece of primal terror. Filled with edge-of-your-seat suspense, “genuine thrills [and] amazing special effects” (Us), this riveting werewolf tale sinks its teeth into your deepest fears and never lets go.

Severely shaken after a near-fatal encounter with a serial killer, TV newscaster Karen White (Dee Wallace, E.T.) takes some much-needed time off. Hoping to conquer her inner demons, she heads for “the Colony,” a secluded retreat where her new neighbors are just a tad too eager to make her feel at home. Also, there seems to be a bizarre link between her would-be attacker and this supposedly safe haven. And when, after nights of being tormented by savage shrieks and unearthly cries, Karen ventures into the forest to find answers, she makes a terrifying discovery. Now she must fight not only for her life…but for her very soul!

Special Features

  • NEW “Fun. Fur. Film.” – An Interview With Actress Dee Wallace
  • Audio Commentary With Director Joe Dante And Actors Dee Wallace, Christopher Stone And Robert Picardo
  • Audio Commentary By Author Gary Bradner
  • Howling's Eternal – An Interview With Executive Producer Steven A. Lane
  • Cut To Shreds – An Interview With Editor Mark Goldblatt
  • Interviews With Co-Writer Terence H. Winkless And Stop Motion Animator David Allen
  • Unleashing The Beast: The Making Of The Howling
  • Making A Monster Movie: Inside The Howling
  • Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary
  • Outtakes
  • Horror's Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Film's Locations
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Still Gallery

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 91
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Belinda Balaski | Christopher Stone | Dee Wallace | Dennis Dugan | Elisabeth Brooks | John Carradine | Kevin McCarthy | Patrick Macnee | Robert Picardo | Slim Pickens
Directors: Joe Dante
Project Name: The Howling

