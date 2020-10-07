Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Soundtrack for Dario Argento’s Deep Red (Profondo Rosso) 45th Anniversary Limited Vinyl Edition

View larger $34.99 $29.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

This Is A New Version Of The Soundtrack Recorded In 2020 For 45th Anniversary.

Coinciding with Profondo Rosso’s 45th anniversary, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin celebrates this anniversary with a new version of the famous soundtrack. The incredible existential and atmospheric experience of Dario Argento’s films comes from the merging of gorgeously crafted visuals with a soul tingling auditory experience. Once heard, Goblin’s scores are never quite forgotten. Profondo Rosso is no exception, characterized by its synth heavy sound and chilling central theme. Along with Suspiria, Profondo Rosso is perhaps Argento’s most celebrated film and a classic of the giallo horror subgenre in its own right. A surreal masterpiece from Dario Argento with a pounding score from cult prog rockers Goblin, Profondo Rosso ( Deep Red ) will leave you battered and breathless! An essential! Limited Colored Vinyl Gatefold Cover.

Side A

Profondo Rosso

Death Dies

Mad Puppet

Side B

Wild Session

Deep Shadows

School At Night

Gianna

Runtime: 35 min

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Daria Nicolodi | David Hemmings | Gabriele Lavia

Directors: Dario Argento

Project Name: Deep Red

Composers: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin

