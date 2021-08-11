- Cast: Anne Gaybis | Dana Kimmell | David Katims | Gloria Charles | Paul Kratka | Rachel Howard | Richard Brooker | Terry Ballard
- Directors: Steve Miner
- Project Name Friday the 13th Part III
- Artists Gary Pullin
- Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Memorabilia | Film | Pins - Enamel
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers
- Studios: Waxwork
- Original Release Date: August 13, 1982
- Rating: R
- More: Gary Pullin | Jason Voorhees | Steve Miner
- Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.
- All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.
- Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
- Visit our APPAREL SHOP: Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Friday the 13th Part III 3D Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin. High quality 1.75 inch soft enamel pins on custom backing card. These collector pins are design by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin.
Special Features
- Based on the Steve Miner-directed certified cult classic Friday the 13th Part III 3D
- High quality, soft enamel pins on custom printed backing card
- Design by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin
Specifications
- Material: Enamel/Plastic
- Size: approx. 1.75 in.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Anne Gaybis | Dana Kimmell | David Katims | Gary Pullin | Gloria Charles | Paul Kratka | Rachel Howard | Richard Brooker | Steve Miner | Terry Ballard
- Characters: Jason Voorhees
- Shows / Movies: Friday the 13th Part III
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Waxwork
- Product Types: Memorabilia > Film | Apparel & Accessories > Pins - Enamel