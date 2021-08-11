Share Page Support Us
Friday the 13th Part III 3D Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Friday the 13th Part III 3D Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin
$35.99
$29.97
pin
SKU: 210811-88320-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Friday the 13th Part III 3D Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin. High quality 1.75 inch soft enamel pins on custom backing card. These collector pins are design by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin.

Special Features

  • Based on the Steve Miner-directed certified cult classic Friday the 13th Part III 3D
  • High quality, soft enamel pins on custom printed backing card
  • Design by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Specifications

  • Material: Enamel/Plastic
  • Size: approx. 1.75 in.
