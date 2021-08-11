Creepshow Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin (3 Options)

View larger $35.99

Large Creepshow Enamel Pins designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin. Vibrant and detailed! Double rubber clutches on back, and mounted to a printed backing card.

Special Features

Based on the George A. Romero-directed, Stephen King-scripted cult classic horror comedy

Double rubber clutches on backside of pin

Mounted to printed card

Large 1.75 inch size

Designed by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Specifications

Size: approx. 1.75 in.

Material: Enamel/Plastic

