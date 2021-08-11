Share Page Support Us
Creepshow Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin (3 Options)

$35.99
From: $29.97
See Options

4 in stock
Lunkhead
SKU: 210811-88316-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
4 in stock
Television
SKU: 210811-88316-2
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
4 in stock
Fluffy
SKU: 210811-88316-3
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
Large Creepshow Enamel Pins designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin. Vibrant and detailed! Double rubber clutches on back, and mounted to a printed backing card.

Special Features

  • Based on the George A. Romero-directed, Stephen King-scripted cult classic horror comedy
  • Double rubber clutches on backside of pin
  • Mounted to printed card
  • Large 1.75 inch size
  • Designed by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Specifications

  • Size: approx. 1.75 in.
  • Material: Enamel/Plastic
