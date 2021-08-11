Creepshow Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin (3 Options)

- Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Bingo O'Malley | Carrie Nye | Don Keefer | E.G. Marshall | Ed Harris | Elizabeth Regan | Fritz Weaver | Gaylen Ross | Hal Holbrook | John Amplas | Jon Lormer | Leslie Nielsen | Robert Harper | Ted Danson | Viveca Lindfors | Warner Shook
- Directors: George A. Romero
- Project Name Creepshow
- Artists Gary Pullin
- Authors Stephen King
- Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Memorabilia | Film | Pins - Enamel
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Waxwork
- Original Release Date: May 20, 1982
- Rating: R
- More: Adrienne Barbeau | Ed Harris | Gary Pullin | George A. Romero | Hal Holbrook | Leslie Nielsen | Stephen King | Ted Danson
- Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.
- All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.
- Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
- Visit our APPAREL SHOP: Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Large Creepshow Enamel Pins designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin. Vibrant and detailed! Double rubber clutches on back, and mounted to a printed backing card.
Special Features
- Based on the George A. Romero-directed, Stephen King-scripted cult classic horror comedy
- Double rubber clutches on backside of pin
- Mounted to printed card
- Large 1.75 inch size
- Designed by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin
Specifications
- Size: approx. 1.75 in.
- Material: Enamel/Plastic
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Adrienne Barbeau | Bingo O'Malley | Carrie Nye | Don Keefer | E.G. Marshall | Ed Harris | Elizabeth Regan | Fritz Weaver | Gary Pullin | Gaylen Ross | George A. Romero | Hal Holbrook | John Amplas | Jon Lormer | Leslie Nielsen | Robert Harper | Stephen King | Ted Danson | Viveca Lindfors | Warner Shook
- Shows / Movies: Creepshow
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Waxwork
- Product Types: Memorabilia > Film | Apparel & Accessories > Pins - Enamel