Slithis aka Spawn of the Slithis Special Blu-ray Edition

Slithis aka Spawn of the Slithis Special Blu-ray Edition
Details

Finally, nature unleashes its revenge! From the pollution of our nuclear waste came the killer we cannot destroy. Our worst nightmares come to life with the terrifying, scaly monster – SILTHIS! First this nuclear mutant killed household pets near the canals of Venice, California. Now it preys on old couples and a homeless rotund man sleeping in the public men’s room! In the tradition of JAWS, two outcasts, a teacher and a Jamaican sea-hunter, will take on the horrific monster to stop the slaughter! This mud monster creature is something out of those 50’s classics we love!

Special Features

  • 2017 2K Scan of the Original Camera Negatives
  • Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 85 min

Cast: Alan Blanchard | Dennis Falt | Hy Pyke | J.C. Claire | John Hatfield | Judy Motulsky | Mello Alexandria | Rocky Fumarelli | Win Condict
Directors: Stephen Traxler
Project Name: Spawn of the Slithis

