That's Entertainment Part II (1976) Set of 2 Original Press Photos – Jimmy Durante [G33]

$23.99
$17.90
1 in stock
SKU: 210420-86611-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

That’s Entertainment Part II (1976) Set of 2 Original Press Photos. One is a scene from the comedy Hollywood Party, the other is a scene from Billy Rose’s Jumbo, both featuring Jimmy Durante.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in
  • Pages: 2
