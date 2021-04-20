That’s Entertainment Part II (1976) Set of 2 Original Press Photos – Jimmy Durante [G33]

- Directors: Gene Kelly
- Project Name Hollywood Party
- Subject Jimmy Durante
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Musical
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: May 17, 1976
- Rating: G
- More: Gene Kelly | Jimmy Durante
That’s Entertainment Part II (1976) Set of 2 Original Press Photos. One is a scene from the comedy Hollywood Party, the other is a scene from Billy Rose’s Jumbo, both featuring Jimmy Durante.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
- Pages: 2
