Basket Case Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

View larger
$45.99
$39.90
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210422-86686-1
UPC: 643157440642
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

This release of the Basket Case original soundtrack features 180 gram colored vinyl, a download code, Stoughton gatefold tip on jacket, and a bonus track. This is the first time this soundtrack score has ever been available on any format. Terror Vision dug up the master tapes and remixed/remastered them with the composer in attendance.

Special Features

  • Features 180-gram colored vinyl
  • Download code included
  • Stoughton gatefold tip on jacket
  • Features the bonus track "Times Square Blues"
  • First time this soundtrack score has ever been available in any format
  • Terror Vision remixed and remastered the original master tapes with composer Gus Russo in attendance

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
