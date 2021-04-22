Basket Case Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Beverly Bonner | Bill Freeman | Diana Browne | Dorothy Strongin | Ilze Balodis | Joe Clarke | Kerry Ruff | Kevin Van Hentenryck | Lloyd Pace | Richard Pierce | Robert Vogel | Ruth Neuman | Sean McCabe | Terri Susan Smith | Tom Robinson
- Directors: Frank Henenlotter
- Project Name Basket Case
- Composers Gus Russo
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
- Studios: Terror Vision
- Original Release Date: April 2, 1982
- Product Release Date: January 20, 2017
- Rating: NR
This release of the Basket Case original soundtrack features 180 gram colored vinyl, a download code, Stoughton gatefold tip on jacket, and a bonus track. This is the first time this soundtrack score has ever been available on any format. Terror Vision dug up the master tapes and remixed/remastered them with the composer in attendance.
Special Features
- Features 180-gram colored vinyl
- Download code included
- Stoughton gatefold tip on jacket
- Features the bonus track "Times Square Blues"
- First time this soundtrack score has ever been available in any format
- Terror Vision remixed and remastered the original master tapes with composer Gus Russo in attendance
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Music Genres: Soundtracks