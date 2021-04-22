Basket Case Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

This release of the Basket Case original soundtrack features 180 gram colored vinyl, a download code, Stoughton gatefold tip on jacket, and a bonus track. This is the first time this soundtrack score has ever been available on any format. Terror Vision dug up the master tapes and remixed/remastered them with the composer in attendance.

Special Features

Features 180-gram colored vinyl

Download code included

Stoughton gatefold tip on jacket

Features the bonus track "Times Square Blues"

First time this soundtrack score has ever been available in any format

Terror Vision remixed and remastered the original master tapes with composer Gus Russo in attendance

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items