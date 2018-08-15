Friday the 13th Parts 4 and 5 Soundtrack Limited Edition 2-CD Set

View larger $39.99 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Presenting the original motion picture scores to the classic Paramount Pictures horror sequels Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) and Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985). Renowned composer Harry Manfredini (Friday the 13th, Deepstar Six, Swamp Thing, House) pushes his iconic Friday The 13th soundscape even further with these two white-knuckle sequel works – recalling his original score while exploring thrilling new avenues to twist it into newfound notes of terror.

This remains some of the most chilling and expertly orchestrated film music to come out of genre cinema. Disc One contains the score to Part 4 and Disc Two contains Part 5. Produced by Harry Manfredini, Neil S. Bulk and MV Gerhard, and mastered by James Nelson, this 2-CD set contains liner notes by writer Brian Satterwhite and art design by Dan Goldwasser.

Special Features

Produced by Harry Manfredini, Neil S. Bulk and MV Gerhard, and mastered by James Nelson

Liner notes by writer Brian Satterwhite and art design by Dan Goldwasser

Includes Bonus Tracks

Limited Edition of 3,000 units

Playlists

Disc One - Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

What Boy, Ma'am? / Main Titles (4:43)

Helicopter (3:41)

The Morgue (1:40)

Hacksaw to Throat (1:09)

Squeezing the Banana (1:29)

Dock Prank (2:16)

Stalled Car (0:39)

Tommy's Room (0:40)

Midnight Skinny Dip (2:16)

Paul Gets the Point (4:01)

Mom Looks for Kids (1:53)

Lights Out (1:59)

Jimmy is Screwed / Tina Thrown / Ted Watches Movie (1:36)

Lights! Camera! Hacktion! (1:29)

You Give Me Cleaver (1:52)

Trish and Rob (2:44)

Tommy Reads / Trish Pleads / Rob and Trish Meet Jason (7:13)

La Muerte De Jason (11:00)

Disc Two - Friday the 13th: Part V - A New Beginning

Graveyard (4:58)

Main Titles (2:12)

Tommy Alone (0:55)

Tommy Scares Reggie / Tommy Watches (0:50)

Vic Chops / Roy Reacts (1:31)

Peter in the Woods (0:47)

Flare (0:29)

Vinnie's Front Seat / Jason in the Mirror (1:20)

Tommy and Mask / Lana in the Diner (0:51)

Billy's Head (0:16)

Tommy at Window (1:17)

Eyes (1:31)

Drive to Demon's / Tommy Meets Jr / Anita and Demon (4:31)

Junior's Head / Jake's Head (0:50)

Robin Covers Reggie (1:31)

Robin and Jake (0:31)

Bodies (0:53)

Pam and Reggie Meet Jason (6:33)

Reggie is Caught / Pam Attacks (4:12)

Pam and Jason (1:07)

Tommy's Dream (2:23)

Jason's Final Visit (1:11)

The Window / Tommy at Door / End Titles (3:23)

Bonus Tracks:

Heavy Metal (3:25)

Punk Funk (1:03)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Bonnie Hellman | Clyde Hayes | Corey Feldman | Crispin Glover | Erich Anderson | Joan Freeman | Judie Aronson | Kimberly Beck | Lisa Freeman | Peter Barton | Thad Geer | Tom Everett | Wayne Grace

Directors: Joseph Zito

Filmography: Friday the 13th: A New Beginning | Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Composers: Harry Manfredini

Contributors: John Cariddi | Ron Delseni

