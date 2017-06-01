SEALED Star Wars 30th Anniversary Chewbacca USPS FDOI May 25, 2007 Los Angeles Cancellation

$40.00
Details
For sale is a sealed Star Wars 30th Anniversary Chewbacca USPS First Day of Issue May 25, 2007 Los Angeles Cancellation.
- USPS Star Wars Poster Art Celebrating 30th Anniversary of the Release of Star Wars.
- 1st Day Issue May 25 2007
- Los Angeles, California 90052
- Chewbacca
- Brand new sealed
- USPS Official Licensed Retail Product
Item is new and sealed in original wrapping. Mat has small creasing, bends and corner dings.
Cast: Alec Guinness | Alex McCrindle | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Drewe Henley | Eddie Byrne | Harrison Ford | Jack Purvis | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Phil Brown | Shelagh Fraser
Directors: George Lucas
