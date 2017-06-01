Twitter
SEALED Star Wars 30th Anniversary Chewbacca USPS FDOI May 25, 2007 Los Angeles Cancellation

$40.00

$28.00


1 in stock


USPS First Day issue PrintSKU: 170602-65799-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: USPS
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977
Item Release Date: May 25, 2007
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a sealed Star Wars 30th Anniversary Chewbacca USPS First Day of Issue May 25, 2007 Los Angeles Cancellation.

  • USPS Star Wars Poster Art Celebrating 30th Anniversary of the Release of Star Wars.
  • 1st Day Issue May 25 2007
  • Los Angeles, California 90052
  • Chewbacca
  • Brand new sealed
  • USPS Official Licensed Retail Product

Item is new and sealed in original wrapping. Mat has small creasing, bends and corner dings.

Cast: Alec Guinness | Alex McCrindle | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Drewe Henley | Eddie Byrne | Harrison Ford | Jack Purvis | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Phil Brown | Shelagh Fraser
Directors: George Lucas

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Featured | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space | USPS

