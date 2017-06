SEALED Superman USPS 1st Day Issue Cover SDCC 2006 Limited Edition Stamp Art Matted Poster 16 X 12

USPS First Day issue Print SKU: 170602-65794-1

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Superman items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: USPS

Item Release Date: July 20, 2006

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a brand new sealed Superman United States Postal Service First Day Issue Cover San Diego Comic Con 2006 Limited Edition Stamp Art Matted Poster.

Size: 12 x 16 inches

USPS First Day of Issue Postmarked July 20, 2006

San Diego Comic Con

DC Super Heroes

USPS/DC Comics Officially Licensed Merchandise

Item is new and sealed in original wrapping. Mat has slight creasing and bends.

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Crime | Fantasy | Featured | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | USPS