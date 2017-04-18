8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture

$9.95
In Curtis Hanson’s 8 Mile, Eminem plays a young rapper who’s struggling with every aspect of his life. He wants to make it big in the music industry, but his friends and foes make his journey more difficult than it may seem. The term ‘8 Mile’ refers to the neighborhood where the young rapper grew up.
- Lose Yourself by: Eminem
5:21
- Love Me by: 50 Cent | Eminem | Obie Trice
4:30
- 8 Mile by: Eminem
5:57
- Adrenaline Rush by: Obie Trice
3:48
- Places To Go by: 50 Cent
4:14
- Rap Game by: D12
5:52
- 8 Miles And Runnin' by: Freeway | Jay-Z
4:03
- Spitshine by: Xzibit
3:38
- Time Of My Life by: Macy Gray
4:21
- U Wanna Be Me by: Nas
3:50
- Wanksta by: 50 Cent
3:39
- Wastin' My Time by: Boomkat
3:37
- R.A.K.I.M. by: Rakim
4:22
- That's My Nigga Fo' Real by: Young Zee
4:45
- Battle by: Gang Starr
2:54
- Rabbit Run by: Eminem
3:10
