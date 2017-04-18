Twitter
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
$9.95

$8.50


4 in stock


CDSKU: 170418-64529-1
UPC: 606949351229
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Biography | Crime | Musical | Suspense
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: November 8, 2002
Rating: R
Details

In Curtis Hanson’s 8 Mile, Eminem plays a young rapper who’s struggling with every aspect of his life. He wants to make it big in the music industry, but his friends and foes make his journey more difficult than it may seem. The term ‘8 Mile’ refers to the neighborhood where the young rapper grew up.

Playlists

Cast: Anthony Mackie | Brittany Murphy | Chloe Greenfield | De'Angelo Wilson | DJ Head | Eminem | Eugene Byrd | Evan Jones | Kim Basinger | Larry Hudson | Malik Barnhardt | Mary Hannigan | Mekhi Phifer | Michael Shannon | Mike Bell | Omar Benson Miller | Proof | Taryn Manning
Directors: Curtis Hanson

Categories

Adventure | Biography | CD | Crime | Music | Musical | Suspense | Universal

