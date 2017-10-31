Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Tupac Resurrection: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture [Parental Advisory]

Tupac Resurrection: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture [Parental Advisory]
View larger
Tupac Resurrection: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture [Parental Advisory]
Tupac Resurrection: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture [Parental Advisory]

$11.99

$8.77


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171101-68063-1
UPC: 602498611593
Part No: B000153302
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Tupac Shakur  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Documentary | Drama | Musical
Studio: Interscope Records | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: November 14, 2003
Item Release Date: November 11, 2003
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Tupac Resurrection, home movies, photographs and recited poetry centers on the life of Tupac Shakur, one of the most beloved, revolutionary and volatile hip-hop M.C.s of all time. This disc is the soundtrack of Tupac’s life and includes 13 tracks, 4 of which are previously unreleased. Guest appearances include 50 Cent, the Notorious BIG and the Outlawz. Enimen lends his production talents to two of the tracks including “Runnin’.”

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anthony 'Treach' Criss | Bill Bellamy | Chris Connelly | Connie Chung | Conrad Bain | Eldridge Cleaver | Gary Coleman | James Cagney | Kathleen Cleaver | Pat Buchanan | Rappin' 4-Tay | Sean Combs | Todd Bridges | Tupac Shakur
Directors: Lauren Lazin
Subject: Tupac Shakur

Related Items

Eddie and the Cruisers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
SEALED Star Wars 30th Anniversary Chewbacca USPS FDOI May 25, 2007 Los Angeles Cancellation
Steve McQueen: The Actor and His Films
Australia After Dark
Django Prepare A Coffin Arrow 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set Spaghetti Western
Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers – Wu-Tang Clan [Explicit Lyrics]
Starlight
Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Also Features Music from Escape from the Planet of the Apes)
Shaft 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Seeking Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack J. Peter Robinson

Categories

Biography | CD | Documentary | Drama | Featured | Interscope Records | Music | Musical | Paramount Pictures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *