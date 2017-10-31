Tupac Resurrection: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture [Parental Advisory]

$11.99
Details
In Tupac Resurrection, home movies, photographs and recited poetry centers on the life of Tupac Shakur, one of the most beloved, revolutionary and volatile hip-hop M.C.s of all time. This disc is the soundtrack of Tupac’s life and includes 13 tracks, 4 of which are previously unreleased. Guest appearances include 50 Cent, the Notorious BIG and the Outlawz. Enimen lends his production talents to two of the tracks including “Runnin’.”
Playlists
- Intro/2Pac/Resurrection by: Tupac Shakur
- Ghost by: Tupac Shakur
- One Day At A Time (Em's Version) by: Eminem | Tupac Shakur
- Death Around The Corner by: Tupac Shakur
- Secretz Of War by: The Outlawz | Tupac Shakur
- Runnin (Dying To Live) by: Eminem | Notorious B.I.G. | Tupac Shakur
- Holler If Ya Hear Me by: Tupac Shakur
- Starin' Through My Rear View by: Tupac Shakur
- Bury Me A G by: Natasha Walker | Thug Life
- Same Song by: Digital Underground
- Panther Power by: Tupac Shakur
- Str8 Ballin' by: Thug Life
- Rebel Of The Underground by: Tupac Shakur
- The Realist Killaz by: Tupac Shakur
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Anthony 'Treach' Criss | Bill Bellamy | Chris Connelly | Connie Chung | Conrad Bain | Eldridge Cleaver | Gary Coleman | James Cagney | Kathleen Cleaver | Pat Buchanan | Rappin' 4-Tay | Sean Combs | Todd Bridges | Tupac Shakur
Directors: Lauren Lazin
Subject: Tupac Shakur
