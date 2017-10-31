Twitter
Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
$12.99

$9.99


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171101-68060-1
UPC: 075596082624
Part No: 7559-60826-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Francis Ford Coppola  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | Suspense | War
Studio: Elektra Records
Original U.S. Release: August 15, 1979
Item Release Date: September 14, 2005
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the original soundtrack to the classic Francis Ford Coppola epic war film Apocalypse Now. The CD features the dark electronic score, along with The Doors, soundbites from the film and more.

Playlists

  • Opening: The End (edit version from the film Apocalypse Now)
    The Delta
    Dossier
    Orange Light
    Ride of the Valkyries
    Suzie Q
    Nung River
    Do Lung
    Letters From Home
    Clean's Death (featuring M.Hart)
    Chief's Death
    Voyage
    Chef's Head
    Kurtz Chorale
    Finale

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Albert Hall | Dennis Hopper | Frederic Forrest | G.D. Spradlin | Harrison Ford | Jerry Ziesmer | Laurence Fishburne | Marlon Brando | Martin Sheen | Robert Duvall | Sam Bottoms | Scott Glenn
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Subject: Apocalypse Now

Categories

CD | Drama | Elektra Records | Featured | Music | Suspense | War

