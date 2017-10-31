Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $12.99 $9.99 - Select Qty - 1

Studio: Elektra Records

Original U.S. Release: August 15, 1979

Item Release Date: September 14, 2005

Rating: R

Featured is the original soundtrack to the classic Francis Ford Coppola epic war film Apocalypse Now. The CD features the dark electronic score, along with The Doors, soundbites from the film and more.

Opening: The End (edit version from the film Apocalypse Now)

The Delta

Dossier

Orange Light

Ride of the Valkyries

Suzie Q

Nung River

Do Lung

Letters From Home

Clean's Death (featuring M.Hart)

Chief's Death

Voyage

Chef's Head

Kurtz Chorale

Finale

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Albert Hall | Dennis Hopper | Frederic Forrest | G.D. Spradlin | Harrison Ford | Jerry Ziesmer | Laurence Fishburne | Marlon Brando | Martin Sheen | Robert Duvall | Sam Bottoms | Scott Glenn

Directors: Francis Ford Coppola

Subject: Apocalypse Now

