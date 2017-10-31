Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$12.99
Details
Featured is the original soundtrack to the classic Francis Ford Coppola epic war film Apocalypse Now. The CD features the dark electronic score, along with The Doors, soundbites from the film and more.
Playlists
- Opening: The End (edit version from the film Apocalypse Now)
The Delta
Dossier
Orange Light
Ride of the Valkyries
Suzie Q
Nung River
Do Lung
Letters From Home
Clean's Death (featuring M.Hart)
Chief's Death
Voyage
Chef's Head
Kurtz Chorale
Finale
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Albert Hall | Dennis Hopper | Frederic Forrest | G.D. Spradlin | Harrison Ford | Jerry Ziesmer | Laurence Fishburne | Marlon Brando | Martin Sheen | Robert Duvall | Sam Bottoms | Scott Glenn
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Subject: Apocalypse Now
