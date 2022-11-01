Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Flamingo Road Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Joan Crawford, Zachary Scott [F43]

Flamingo Road Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Joan Crawford, Zachary Scott [F43]
View larger
Flamingo Road Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Joan Crawford, Zachary Scott [F43]
$20.87
$18.97
See Options

1 in stock
Ad
SKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Flamingo Road Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Joan Crawford, Zachary Scott.

This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.

Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

The Story on Page One Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo Lobby Card – Hugh Griffith [H39]
Vintage Round Glass Decorative Ashtray and Wooden Match Box Matching Set [L98]
The Alienist – Music From The Television Series by Rupert Gregson-Williams
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Feb. 27, 2015) Viola Davis, The Island of Dr. Moreau [9117]
Claudine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1974) Gladys Knight and The Pips
Oliver Original Soundtrack Recording Vinyl Edition [C47]
New York Daily News (Nov 17, 2010) Spider-Man, Michael Bloomberg Newspaper Cover V70
The Libertine (La matriarca) 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968) [9368]
Diamond Lil Paperback Mass Market Edition (Dell Mapback, 525) 1951
100 Rifles / Rio Conchos Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition 2-CD Set
AdSKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.