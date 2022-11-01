Flamingo Road Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Joan Crawford, Zachary Scott [F43]

- Cast: Alice White | David Brian | Fred Clark | Gertrude Michael | Gladys George | Joan Crawford | Sam McDaniel | Sydney Greenstreet | Tito Vuolo | Virginia Huston | Zachary Scott
- Directors: Michael Curtiz
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Drama | Film Noir
- Studios: Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: April 30, 1949
- Rating: approved
Flamingo Road Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Joan Crawford, Zachary Scott.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alice White | David Brian | Fred Clark | Gertrude Michael | Gladys George | Joan Crawford | Michael Curtiz | Sam McDaniel | Sydney Greenstreet | Tito Vuolo | Virginia Huston | Zachary Scott
- Shows / Movies: Flamingo Road
- Genres: Drama | Film Noir
- Companies: Warner Bros.
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads