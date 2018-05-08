Star Wars Hot Wheels Car Ships Millennium Falcon V2

Toy SKU: 180508-73078-1

Details

Your favorite Star Wars cruisers and ships have been reimagined as Hot Wheels cars for optimal speed and maximum performance! Car ships capture the attributes of iconic starships while accelerating to light speed on Hot Wheels track (sold separately). Featured here is the Millennium Falcon from the series.

The item is new and sealed. There are a few corner dings in the packaging. The first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only.

Special Features

Your favorite Star Wars starships have been reimagined as Hot Wheels cars for optimal speed and maximum performance

Car ships capture the attributes of iconic starships while accelerating to light speed on Hot Wheels track (sold separately)

Designed in 1:64-scale with true-to-character features and decos

Specifications

Material: Die cast metal

Size: 1.6 x 5.5 x 6.5 in packaged

