Gamera: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Boxed Set

$199.99
$149.97
UPC: 760137365983
Weight: 10.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Comics | Hardcover Books | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies
Studio: Arrow
Item Release Date: August 18, 2020
Details
The original hero in a half-shell returns! For the first time ever worldwide, all twelve tales of the adventures of everyone s favourite titanic terrapin are collected together in one deluxe Blu-ray boxset. This limited edition collectors set traces the decades-long evolution of Gamera, from the friend of all children in his more light-hearted earlier films, to the Guardian of the Universe in the groundbreaking 1990s reboot series, often hailed as three of the best kaiju films ever made.
DISC ONE – GAMERA THE GIANT MONSTER
- High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Giant Monster, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles
- Commentary and newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
- High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gammera the Invincible (Blu-ray premiere), the American theatrical version of the film, with lossless mono audio and optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Remembering the Gamera Series, an archive featurette from 1991, including interviews with director Noriaki Yuasa, writer Nisan Takahashi and others
- Interview with Noriaki Yuasa, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002
- Gamera Special, an hour-long best-of compilation supervised by Noriaki Yuasa in 1991
- Alternate English credits
- Trailer and image galleries
DISC TWO – GAMERA VS. BARUGON / GAMERA VS. GYAOS
- High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Barugon and Gamera vs. Gyaos, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles
- Commentary on Gamera vs. Barugon by August Ragone & Jason Varney
- Commentary on Gamera vs. Gyaos by Stuart Galbraith IV
- Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone
- High Definition (1080p) transfer of War of the Monsters, the shorter American edit of Gamera vs. Barugon, with lossless English audio
- Alternate English credits for both films
- Trailer and image galleries
DISC THREE – GAMERA VS. VIRAS / GAMERA VS. GUIRON
- High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Viras and Gamera vs. Guiron, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles
- Choice of three different versions of Gamera vs. Viras via seamless branching (72-minute Theatrical Version, 81-minute Director’s Version and 90-minute US Extended Version)
- Commentary on Gamera vs. Viras by Carl Craig and Jim Cironella
- Commentary on Gamera vs. Guiron by David Kalat
- Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone
- New featurette with actor Carl Craig showing his souvenirs and props from Gamera vs. Viras
- Highlights from the G-FEST X convention in 2003, featuring Noriaki Yuasa and Carl Craig
- The 4th Nippon Jamboree, a promotional film for the Boy Scouts of Japan directed by Yuasa in 1966
- Alternate English credits for both films
- Trailer and image galleries
DISC FOUR – GAMERA VS. JIGER / GAMERA VS. ZIGRA / GAMERA SUPER MONSTER
- High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Jiger, Gamera vs. Zigra and Gamera Super Monster, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles
- Commentary on Gamera vs. Jiger by Edward L. Holland
- Commentary on Gamera vs. Zigra by Sean Rhoads & Brooke McCorkle
- Commentary on Gamera Super Monster by Richard Pusateri
- Newly filmed introductions to all three films by August Ragone
- Alternate English credits for all three films
- Trailer and image galleries
DISC FIVE – GAMERA THE GUARDIAN OF THE UNIVERSE
- High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Guardian of the Universe, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures
- Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles
- Commentary by Matt Frank
- Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
- A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 1, the first in an epic three-part documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
- Interviews with director Shusuke Kaneko and SFX director Shinji Higuchi, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002
- Extended 90-min interview with Shinji Higuchi from 2001, focusing on the trilogy’s special effects
- Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
- Alternate English credits
- Trailer and image galleries
DISC SIX – GAMERA 2: ATTACK OF LEGION
- High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures
- Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles
- Commentary by Kyle Yount
- Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
- A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 2, the next part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
- On-set footage from the shooting of the film’s main unit and special effects filming
- Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
- Alternate English credits
- “Lake Texarkana” comedic dub track
- Trailer and image galleries
DISC SEVEN – GAMERA 3: REVENGE OF IRIS
- High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures
- Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles
- Commentary by Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski
- Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
- A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 3, the final part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
- Newly filmed interview with Kaho Tsutsumi about the DNA Tokasatsu exhibition in Tokyo, by kaiju historian Edward L. Holland
- Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
- Deleted Scenes
- The Awakening of Irys (Remix), a montage of behind-the-scenes footage and work-in-progress special effects footage
- Alternate English credits
- Spoof commentary by “Gamera” & “Soldier No.6”
- Trailer and image galleries
DISC EIGHT – GAMERA THE BRAVE
- High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Brave
- Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles
- Commentary by Keith Aiken & Bob Johnson
- How to Make a Gamera Movie, a featurette hosted by director Ryuta Tasaki
- Behind The Scenes of Gamera the Brave, an all-access on-set documentary
- The Men That Made Gamera, a documentary looking back at the series from start to finish, featuring interviews with cast and crew
- Opening Day Premiere, a featurette showing the cast and crew presenting the film at its first showing
- Kaho’s Summer, an interview with the film’s young star
- Special Effects Supercut, a montage of effects shots overseen by FX supervisor Hajime Matsumoto
- Trailer and image galleries
Special Features
- Limited collector's edition packaging, housed in a large-format rigid box, fully illustrated by Matt Frank
- All twelve uncut original Japanese versions of the films in high definition, with lossless Japanese and English audio
- 4K restorations of the critically acclaimed Heisei trilogy (Gamera the Guardian of the Universe, Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris)
- Hours of new and archive bonus features, expert commentaries (including August Ragone, David Kalat, and Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski), interviews with cast & crew, and the worldwide Blu-ray premiere of Gammera The Invincible (American theatrical version)
- Hardback 120-page comic book including a full-color reprint of the 4 issue Gamera comic series originally released by Dark Horse Comics in 1996, and first-ever English-language printing of the prequel comic âThe Last Hopeâ by Matt Frank and Joshua Bugosh
- Perfect-bound 80-page book including a new retrospective on the series by Patrick Macias, kaiju X-ray illustrations by Jolyon Yates, and much more!
- Collectors’ artcards for each film, featuring new artwork by Matt Frank
- Casebound, fully-illustrated disc book containing eight Blu-ray discs
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 8
- Runtime: 1174 min
- Region: All
Cast: Eiji Funakoshi | Eiko Yanami | Kôjirô Hongô | Nobuhiro Kashima | Tsutomu Takakuwa
Directors: Noriaki Yuasa | Ryuta Tasaki | Shigeo Tanaka | Shusuke Kaneko
Project Name: Gamera 2: Attack Of Legion | Gamera 3: Revenge Of Iris | Gamera The Brave | Gamera The Guardian Of The Universe | Gamera vs. Barugon | Gamera vs. Guiron | Gamera vs. Gyaos | Gamera vs. Jiger | Gamera vs. Viras | Gamera vs. Zigra | Gamera: Super Monster | Gamera: The Giant Monster
Characters: Gamera
