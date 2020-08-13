Gamera: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Boxed Set

View larger $199.99 $149.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 200813-81516-1

UPC: 760137365983

Weight: 10.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Comics | Hardcover Books | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Softcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies

Studio: Arrow

Item Release Date: August 18, 2020

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The original hero in a half-shell returns! For the first time ever worldwide, all twelve tales of the adventures of everyone s favourite titanic terrapin are collected together in one deluxe Blu-ray boxset. This limited edition collectors set traces the decades-long evolution of Gamera, from the friend of all children in his more light-hearted earlier films, to the Guardian of the Universe in the groundbreaking 1990s reboot series, often hailed as three of the best kaiju films ever made.

DISC ONE – GAMERA THE GIANT MONSTER

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Giant Monster, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles

Commentary and newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gammera the Invincible (Blu-ray premiere), the American theatrical version of the film, with lossless mono audio and optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Remembering the Gamera Series, an archive featurette from 1991, including interviews with director Noriaki Yuasa, writer Nisan Takahashi and others

Interview with Noriaki Yuasa, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002

Gamera Special, an hour-long best-of compilation supervised by Noriaki Yuasa in 1991

Alternate English credits

Trailer and image galleries

DISC TWO – GAMERA VS. BARUGON / GAMERA VS. GYAOS

High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Barugon and Gamera vs. Gyaos, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles

Commentary on Gamera vs. Barugon by August Ragone & Jason Varney

Commentary on Gamera vs. Gyaos by Stuart Galbraith IV

Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone

High Definition (1080p) transfer of War of the Monsters, the shorter American edit of Gamera vs. Barugon, with lossless English audio

Alternate English credits for both films

Trailer and image galleries

DISC THREE – GAMERA VS. VIRAS / GAMERA VS. GUIRON

High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Viras and Gamera vs. Guiron, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles

Choice of three different versions of Gamera vs. Viras via seamless branching (72-minute Theatrical Version, 81-minute Director’s Version and 90-minute US Extended Version)

Commentary on Gamera vs. Viras by Carl Craig and Jim Cironella

Commentary on Gamera vs. Guiron by David Kalat

Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone

New featurette with actor Carl Craig showing his souvenirs and props from Gamera vs. Viras

Highlights from the G-FEST X convention in 2003, featuring Noriaki Yuasa and Carl Craig

The 4th Nippon Jamboree, a promotional film for the Boy Scouts of Japan directed by Yuasa in 1966

Alternate English credits for both films

Trailer and image galleries

DISC FOUR – GAMERA VS. JIGER / GAMERA VS. ZIGRA / GAMERA SUPER MONSTER

High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Jiger, Gamera vs. Zigra and Gamera Super Monster, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles

Commentary on Gamera vs. Jiger by Edward L. Holland

Commentary on Gamera vs. Zigra by Sean Rhoads & Brooke McCorkle

Commentary on Gamera Super Monster by Richard Pusateri

Newly filmed introductions to all three films by August Ragone

Alternate English credits for all three films

Trailer and image galleries

DISC FIVE – GAMERA THE GUARDIAN OF THE UNIVERSE

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Guardian of the Universe, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures

Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles

Commentary by Matt Frank

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 1, the first in an epic three-part documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

Interviews with director Shusuke Kaneko and SFX director Shinji Higuchi, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002

Extended 90-min interview with Shinji Higuchi from 2001, focusing on the trilogy’s special effects

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release

Alternate English credits

Trailer and image galleries

DISC SIX – GAMERA 2: ATTACK OF LEGION

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures

Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles

Commentary by Kyle Yount

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 2, the next part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

On-set footage from the shooting of the film’s main unit and special effects filming

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release

Alternate English credits

“Lake Texarkana” comedic dub track

Trailer and image galleries

DISC SEVEN – GAMERA 3: REVENGE OF IRIS

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures

Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles

Commentary by Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 3, the final part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

Newly filmed interview with Kaho Tsutsumi about the DNA Tokasatsu exhibition in Tokyo, by kaiju historian Edward L. Holland

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release

Deleted Scenes

The Awakening of Irys (Remix), a montage of behind-the-scenes footage and work-in-progress special effects footage

Alternate English credits

Spoof commentary by “Gamera” & “Soldier No.6”

Trailer and image galleries

DISC EIGHT – GAMERA THE BRAVE

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Brave

Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles

Commentary by Keith Aiken & Bob Johnson

How to Make a Gamera Movie, a featurette hosted by director Ryuta Tasaki

Behind The Scenes of Gamera the Brave, an all-access on-set documentary

The Men That Made Gamera, a documentary looking back at the series from start to finish, featuring interviews with cast and crew

Opening Day Premiere, a featurette showing the cast and crew presenting the film at its first showing

Kaho’s Summer, an interview with the film’s young star

Special Effects Supercut, a montage of effects shots overseen by FX supervisor Hajime Matsumoto

Trailer and image galleries

Special Features

Limited collector's edition packaging, housed in a large-format rigid box, fully illustrated by Matt Frank

All twelve uncut original Japanese versions of the films in high definition, with lossless Japanese and English audio

4K restorations of the critically acclaimed Heisei trilogy (Gamera the Guardian of the Universe, Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris)

Hours of new and archive bonus features, expert commentaries (including August Ragone, David Kalat, and Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski), interviews with cast & crew, and the worldwide Blu-ray premiere of Gammera The Invincible (American theatrical version)

Hardback 120-page comic book including a full-color reprint of the 4 issue Gamera comic series originally released by Dark Horse Comics in 1996, and first-ever English-language printing of the prequel comic âThe Last Hopeâ by Matt Frank and Joshua Bugosh

Perfect-bound 80-page book including a new retrospective on the series by Patrick Macias, kaiju X-ray illustrations by Jolyon Yates, and much more!

Collectors’ artcards for each film, featuring new artwork by Matt Frank

Casebound, fully-illustrated disc book containing eight Blu-ray discs

Specifications

Number of Discs: 8

Runtime: 1174 min

Region: All

Cast: Eiji Funakoshi | Eiko Yanami | Kôjirô Hongô | Nobuhiro Kashima | Tsutomu Takakuwa

Directors: Noriaki Yuasa | Ryuta Tasaki | Shigeo Tanaka | Shusuke Kaneko

Project Name: Gamera 2: Attack Of Legion | Gamera 3: Revenge Of Iris | Gamera The Brave | Gamera The Guardian Of The Universe | Gamera vs. Barugon | Gamera vs. Guiron | Gamera vs. Gyaos | Gamera vs. Jiger | Gamera vs. Viras | Gamera vs. Zigra | Gamera: Super Monster | Gamera: The Giant Monster

Characters: Gamera

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Comics | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Hardcover Books | Memorabilia | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Softcover Books