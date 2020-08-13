Share Page Support Us
Gamera: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Boxed Set

Gamera: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Boxed Set
Gamera: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Boxed Set
Gamera: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Boxed Set
Gamera: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Boxed Set

$199.99

$149.97


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 200813-81516-1
UPC: 760137365983
Weight: 10.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Comics | Hardcover Books | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies
Studio: Arrow
Item Release Date: August 18, 2020
Details

The original hero in a half-shell returns! For the first time ever worldwide, all twelve tales of the adventures of everyone s favourite titanic terrapin are collected together in one deluxe Blu-ray boxset. This limited edition collectors set traces the decades-long evolution of Gamera, from the friend of all children in his more light-hearted earlier films, to the Guardian of the Universe in the groundbreaking 1990s reboot series, often hailed as three of the best kaiju films ever made.

DISC ONE – GAMERA THE GIANT MONSTER

  • High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Giant Monster, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles
  • Commentary and newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
  • High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gammera the Invincible (Blu-ray premiere), the American theatrical version of the film, with lossless mono audio and optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
  • Remembering the Gamera Series, an archive featurette from 1991, including interviews with director Noriaki Yuasa, writer Nisan Takahashi and others
  • Interview with Noriaki Yuasa, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002
  • Gamera Special, an hour-long best-of compilation supervised by Noriaki Yuasa in 1991
  • Alternate English credits
  • Trailer and image galleries

DISC TWO – GAMERA VS. BARUGON / GAMERA VS. GYAOS

  • High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Barugon and Gamera vs. Gyaos, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles
  • Commentary on Gamera vs. Barugon by August Ragone & Jason Varney
  • Commentary on Gamera vs. Gyaos by Stuart Galbraith IV
  • Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone
  • High Definition (1080p) transfer of War of the Monsters, the shorter American edit of Gamera vs. Barugon, with lossless English audio
  • Alternate English credits for both films
  • Trailer and image galleries

DISC THREE – GAMERA VS. VIRAS / GAMERA VS. GUIRON

  • High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Viras and Gamera vs. Guiron, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles
  • Choice of three different versions of Gamera vs. Viras via seamless branching (72-minute Theatrical Version, 81-minute Director’s Version and 90-minute US Extended Version)
  • Commentary on Gamera vs. Viras by Carl Craig and Jim Cironella
  • Commentary on Gamera vs. Guiron by David Kalat
  • Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone
  • New featurette with actor Carl Craig showing his souvenirs and props from Gamera vs. Viras
  • Highlights from the G-FEST X convention in 2003, featuring Noriaki Yuasa and Carl Craig
  • The 4th Nippon Jamboree, a promotional film for the Boy Scouts of Japan directed by Yuasa in 1966
  • Alternate English credits for both films
  • Trailer and image galleries

DISC FOUR – GAMERA VS. JIGER / GAMERA VS. ZIGRA / GAMERA SUPER MONSTER

  • High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Jiger, Gamera vs. Zigra and Gamera Super Monster, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles
  • Commentary on Gamera vs. Jiger by Edward L. Holland
  • Commentary on Gamera vs. Zigra by Sean Rhoads & Brooke McCorkle
  • Commentary on Gamera Super Monster by Richard Pusateri
  • Newly filmed introductions to all three films by August Ragone
  • Alternate English credits for all three films
  • Trailer and image galleries

DISC FIVE – GAMERA THE GUARDIAN OF THE UNIVERSE

  • High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Guardian of the Universe, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures
  • Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles
  • Commentary by Matt Frank
  • Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
  • A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 1, the first in an epic three-part documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
  • Interviews with director Shusuke Kaneko and SFX director Shinji Higuchi, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002
  • Extended 90-min interview with Shinji Higuchi from 2001, focusing on the trilogy’s special effects
  • Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
  • Alternate English credits
  • Trailer and image galleries

DISC SIX – GAMERA 2: ATTACK OF LEGION

  • High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures
  • Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles
  • Commentary by Kyle Yount
  • Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
  • A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 2, the next part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
  • On-set footage from the shooting of the film’s main unit and special effects filming
  • Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
  • Alternate English credits
  • “Lake Texarkana” comedic dub track
  • Trailer and image galleries

DISC SEVEN – GAMERA 3: REVENGE OF IRIS

  • High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures
  • Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles
  • Commentary by Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski
  • Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
  • A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 3, the final part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
  • Newly filmed interview with Kaho Tsutsumi about the DNA Tokasatsu exhibition in Tokyo, by kaiju historian Edward L. Holland
  • Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
  • Deleted Scenes
  • The Awakening of Irys (Remix), a montage of behind-the-scenes footage and work-in-progress special effects footage
  • Alternate English credits
  • Spoof commentary by “Gamera” & “Soldier No.6”
  • Trailer and image galleries

DISC EIGHT – GAMERA THE BRAVE

  • High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Brave
  • Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles
  • Commentary by Keith Aiken & Bob Johnson
  • How to Make a Gamera Movie, a featurette hosted by director Ryuta Tasaki
  • Behind The Scenes of Gamera the Brave, an all-access on-set documentary
  • The Men That Made Gamera, a documentary looking back at the series from start to finish, featuring interviews with cast and crew
  • Opening Day Premiere, a featurette showing the cast and crew presenting the film at its first showing
  • Kaho’s Summer, an interview with the film’s young star
  • Special Effects Supercut, a montage of effects shots overseen by FX supervisor Hajime Matsumoto
  • Trailer and image galleries

Special Features

  • Limited collector's edition packaging, housed in a large-format rigid box, fully illustrated by Matt Frank
  • All twelve uncut original Japanese versions of the films in high definition, with lossless Japanese and English audio
  • 4K restorations of the critically acclaimed Heisei trilogy (Gamera the Guardian of the Universe, Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris)
  • Hours of new and archive bonus features, expert commentaries (including August Ragone, David Kalat, and Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski), interviews with cast & crew, and the worldwide Blu-ray premiere of Gammera The Invincible (American theatrical version)
  • Hardback 120-page comic book including a full-color reprint of the 4 issue Gamera comic series originally released by Dark Horse Comics in 1996, and first-ever English-language printing of the prequel comic âThe Last Hopeâ by Matt Frank and Joshua Bugosh
  • Perfect-bound 80-page book including a new retrospective on the series by Patrick Macias, kaiju X-ray illustrations by Jolyon Yates, and much more!
  • Collectors’ artcards for each film, featuring new artwork by Matt Frank
  • Casebound, fully-illustrated disc book containing eight Blu-ray discs

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 8
  • Runtime: 1174 min
  • Region: All

Cast: Eiji Funakoshi | Eiko Yanami | Kôjirô Hongô | Nobuhiro Kashima | Tsutomu Takakuwa
Directors: Noriaki Yuasa | Ryuta Tasaki | Shigeo Tanaka | Shusuke Kaneko
Project Name: Gamera 2: Attack Of Legion | Gamera 3: Revenge Of Iris | Gamera The Brave | Gamera The Guardian Of The Universe | Gamera vs. Barugon | Gamera vs. Guiron | Gamera vs. Gyaos | Gamera vs. Jiger | Gamera vs. Viras | Gamera vs. Zigra | Gamera: Super Monster | Gamera: The Giant Monster
Characters: Gamera

