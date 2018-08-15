Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Mission: Impossible The 1988 Television Series Limited Edition Soundtrack Recordings 2-CD Set

Mission: Impossible The 1988 Television Series Limited Edition Soundtrack Recordings 2-CD Set
View larger

$32.99

$29.97


3 in stock


CDSKU: 180815-75384-1
UPC: 826924148822
Part No: LLLCD1488
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Lalo Schifrin  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Spy Films | Suspense | Television
Studio: La-La Land Records
Original U.S. Release: October 23, 1988
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records and CBS proudly present the original television score to the 1988 return of the famed MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE television series. Acclaimed composers Lalo Schifrin (MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE, DIRTY HARRY, RUSH HOUR) and Ron Jones (STAR TREK TNG, FAMILY GUY) pull out all the musical stops for this 80’s era incarnation of the original show, using orchestra and electronics to propel the series’ trademark mystery, drama and action. Clever and effective uses of Schifrin’s immortal “title theme” and “The Plot” pieces abound, giving these episode scores that special, iconic MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE charge.

Produced by Lukas Kendall and mastered by Doug Schwartz, this special 2-CD release showcase the series’ musical highlights over its two season run. Film music historian and journalist, Jon Burlingame consulted on this project and wrote the in-depth, exclusive liner notes. The sharp art direction is by Dan Goldwasser. This is a limited edition of 1988 units.

Special Features

  • Limited edition of 1988 units

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 2:35:29

Cast: Antony Hamilton | Bob Johnson | Greg Morris | Jane Badler | Patrick Bishop | Peter Graves | Phil Morris | Rod Mullinar | Terry Markwell | Thaao Penghlis
Project Name: Mission: Impossible TV Series
Composers: Lalo Schifrin | Ron Jones

Related Items

TV Guide Magazine March 10-16, 2001 – Janet Jackson Collector’s Cover A
Game of Thrones Map 24 x 36 inch HBO TV Series Poster
A Fish Called Wanda Special Edition Blu-ray (2017)
My Young Auntie (a.k.a. Fangs of the Tigress) 21 x 31 inch Original Shaw Brothers Movie Poster (1981)
A Swinging Big Band Christmas Music Performed by London Music Works
Smokey and the Bandit Soundtrack Parts I & II 40th Anniversary CD Release
Action Comics Number 1 Cover Featuring Superman 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
The Batman Theme Let’s Dance With the Villains
H.G. Wells’ The Shape of Things to Come
Star Wars Kylo Ren Light Saber Battle Stance 35 x 23 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Spy Films | Suspense | Television

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *