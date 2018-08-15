Mission: Impossible The 1988 Television Series Limited Edition Soundtrack Recordings 2-CD Set

View larger $32.99 $29.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

La-La Land Records and CBS proudly present the original television score to the 1988 return of the famed MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE television series. Acclaimed composers Lalo Schifrin (MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE, DIRTY HARRY, RUSH HOUR) and Ron Jones (STAR TREK TNG, FAMILY GUY) pull out all the musical stops for this 80’s era incarnation of the original show, using orchestra and electronics to propel the series’ trademark mystery, drama and action. Clever and effective uses of Schifrin’s immortal “title theme” and “The Plot” pieces abound, giving these episode scores that special, iconic MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE charge.

Produced by Lukas Kendall and mastered by Doug Schwartz, this special 2-CD release showcase the series’ musical highlights over its two season run. Film music historian and journalist, Jon Burlingame consulted on this project and wrote the in-depth, exclusive liner notes. The sharp art direction is by Dan Goldwasser. This is a limited edition of 1988 units.

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 2:35:29

Cast: Antony Hamilton | Bob Johnson | Greg Morris | Jane Badler | Patrick Bishop | Peter Graves | Phil Morris | Rod Mullinar | Terry Markwell | Thaao Penghlis

Project Name: Mission: Impossible TV Series

Composers: Lalo Schifrin | Ron Jones

