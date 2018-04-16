Dragon Ball Super Group Collage 22 x 34 inch Television Series Poster

$12.99
$9.97
Part No: 52660 15459
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Funimation
Original U.S. Release: July 5, 2015
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Here we have a large format poster featuring a collage of the main characters from Dragon Ball Super, the animated series that continues the adventures of the mighty warrior Son Goku, as he encounters new worlds and new warriors to fight.
Specifications
- Size: 22x34 in
Cast: Hiromi Tsuru | Kôichi Yamadera | Masakazu Morita | Masako Nozawa | Mayumi Tanaka | Naoki Tatsuta | Ryô Horikawa | Sean Schemmel | Shin'ichirô Ôta | Toshio Furukawa
Project Name: Dragon Ball Super
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Funimation | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Teen Films