The Walking Dead Days Gone Bye Volume 1 Signed by Robert Kirkman (2006) [C29]

$35.99

$29.97


1 in stock


comicSKU: 200922-82045-1
UPC: 9781582406725
ISBN-10: 1582406723
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Horror | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: Image Comics
Details

The Walking Dead Days Gone Bye Volume 1 Signed by Robert Kirkman (2006). Fifth Printing. The item is in great condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details. The item was signed by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman at New York Comic Con in 2010. I have added a photo I took of Kirkman during the first-ever NYCC panel for The Walking Dead. He signed at The Image Comics table during the event.


Project Name: The Walking Dead
Creators: Robert Kirkman

