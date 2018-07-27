Birth Movies Death Special Edition Avengers: Infinity War Magazine Issue

Softcover Book SKU: 180727-74373-1

Details

Alamo Drafthouse and Birth Movies Death celebrated the release of Avengers: Infinity War with a gorgeous collectible magazine. Featuring an exclusive cover by artist Matt Taylor, a gigantic spread featuring some of Mondo’s all-time best Marvel posters, and a slew of deep-dive essays dedicated to our favorite Avengers, this issue is mandatory reading.

Special Features

An exclusive interview with Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige

Deep dives into the evolutions of your favorite Avengers

A look back at Stan Lee’s many (many!) Marvel movie cameos

A very special tribute to legendary comic artist Jack Kirby

A love letter to The Incredible Hulk’s TV movies

