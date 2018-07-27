Birth Movies Death Special Edition Avengers: Infinity War Magazine Issue

Share Page Support Us
Details

Alamo Drafthouse and Birth Movies Death celebrated the release of Avengers: Infinity War with a gorgeous collectible magazine. Featuring an exclusive cover by artist Matt Taylor, a gigantic spread featuring some of Mondo’s all-time best Marvel posters, and a slew of deep-dive essays dedicated to our favorite Avengers, this issue is mandatory reading.

Special Features

  • An exclusive interview with Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige
  • Deep dives into the evolutions of your favorite Avengers
  • A look back at Stan Lee’s many (many!) Marvel movie cameos
  • A very special tribute to legendary comic artist Jack Kirby
  • A love letter to The Incredible Hulk’s TV movies

Specifications

  • Pages: 91
  • Size: 8.25 x 11 in

Cast: Anthony Mackie | Benedict Cumberbatch | Benedict Wong | Benicio Del Toro | Bradley Cooper | Carrie Coon | Chadwick Boseman | Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Chris Pratt | Danai Gurira | Dave Bautista | Don Cheadle | Elizabeth Olsen | Gwyneth Paltrow | Idris Elba | Josh Brolin | Karen Gillan | Letitia Wright | Mark Ruffalo | Michael James Shaw | Paul Bettany | Peter Dinklage | Pom Klementieff | Robert Downey Jr | Scarlett Johansson | Sean Gunn | Sebastian Stan | Stan Lee | Terry Notary | Tom Hiddleston | Tom Holland | Tom Vaughan-Lawlor | Vin Diesel | William Hurt | Winston Duke | Zoe Saldana
Directors: Anthony Russo | Joe Russo
Subject: Avengers: Infinity War
Characters: Black Panther | Black Widow | Captain America | Doctor Strange | Groot | Hulk | Iron Man | Spider-Man | Thor | War Machine

