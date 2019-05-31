$12.99
$6.97
Part No: 4228253892
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: John Badham | John Travolta items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Music Videos | Musical | Romance
Studio: Polygram
Original U.S. Release: December 16, 1977
Item Release Date: February 6, 1996
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack CD (1996).
The item is in very good condition with wear on plastic case. Disc is in great shape. See photos for details.
Cast: Barry Miller | Donna Pescow | Fran Drescher | John Travolta | Karen Lynn Gorney
Directors: John Badham
Project Name: Saturday Night Fever
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Polygram | Romance