CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers

View larger $45.99 From: $38.70 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Poster - D04 $38.70 Poster - D05 $38.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Poster - D04 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Poster - D05





Poster - D04 SKU: 210126-84838-1

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. Poster - D05 SKU: 210126-84838-2

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 210126-84838-1Weight: 0.08 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 210126-84838-2Weight: 0.08 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction | Zombie Films

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Capcom

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster Autographed by Game Developers. I had these posters signed at New York Comic Con in 2009, but I am not sure who they were. It could be one of the Directors Yasuhiro Seto, Hiroaki Kotake or Isao Takahashi. It could also be one of the Producers Masachika Kawata or Kentaro Noguchi.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in



Subject: Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Capcom | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | Zombie Films