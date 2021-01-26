Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers

CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers
View larger

$45.99

From: $38.70


1 in stock
Poster - D04
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers

1 in stock
Poster - D05
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers


Poster - D04SKU: 210126-84838-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers
Poster - D05SKU: 210126-84838-2
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers
CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster SIGNED by Game Developers


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction | Zombie Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Capcom
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

CAPCOM Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles 24 x 36 inch Game Poster Autographed by Game Developers. I had these posters signed at New York Comic Con in 2009, but I am not sure who they were. It could be one of the Directors Yasuhiro Seto, Hiroaki Kotake or Isao Takahashi. It could also be one of the Producers Masachika Kawata or Kentaro Noguchi.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Subject: Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Related Items

Marvel’s The Punisher with a Pair of Pistols 23 X 35 inch Comic Poster
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 28, 29, 30, 32, 78 [9078]
Star Wars Universe Yoda Pattern Necktie
Driver for the Dead Comic 1 of 3 [BK05]
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 161, Dec 1965) Joe Kubert [9059]
Whore: A Graphic Novel Hand Signed by Jeffrey Kaufman RARE
Quentin Tarantino XX 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster – Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Talking Finn 13.5 Inch Action Figure – John Boyega
Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Marvel Super Special Magazine No. 16 1980
Ridley Scott’s Alien: 40 Years 40 Artists Tribute Art Book Hardcover Edition (2020)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Capcom | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | Zombie Films