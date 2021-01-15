Share Page Support Us
The New York Times Austin Powers in Goldmember Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (August 9, 2002) [A23]

View larger

$23.99

$18.70


1 in stock


newspSKU: 210115-84319-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

The New York Times Austin Powers in Goldmember Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (August 9, 2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.


Subject: Beyonce Knowles | Michael Caine | Mike Myers
Filmography: Austin Powers in Goldmember
Publication: The New York Times

