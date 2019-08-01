Funko POP Star Wars Rebels Hera Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure 136

po13 SKU: 190801-78564-1

Details

From Star Wars Rebels, Hera, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko. Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Star Wars Rebels fan.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 3 x 3 x 3.8 in



Project Name: Star Wars Rebels

