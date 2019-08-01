Funko POP Star Wars Rebels Hera Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure 136

$10.99
$7.97
UPC: 889698107747
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
From Star Wars Rebels, Hera, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko. Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Star Wars Rebels fan.
The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 3 x 3 x 3.8 in
Project Name: Star Wars Rebels
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Funko | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures