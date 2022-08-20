Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Secret Origins Comic Book Issue No. 7 1986 Steve Englehart Ernie Colon DC Comics 12229

Secret Origins Comic Book Issue No. 7 1986 Steve Englehart Ernie Colon DC Comics 12229
View larger
$6.71
$5.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Secret Origins Starring Green Lantern and The Sandman, Comic Book Issue No. 7 1986. Green Lantern, Story Steve Englehart, Pencils Ernie Colon, Inks Rodin Rodriguez, Letters Agustin Mas, Colors Anthony Tollin, Editor Robert Greenberger, The Sandman by Roy Thomas & Michael Bair. DC Comics.

Explore More...

Related Items

New York Comic-Con 2017 NYCC Official Program Guide
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
Final Fantasy X Official Strategy Guide Brady Games (2002) [658]
Inu-Yasha: A Feudal Fairy Tale Part 3 Number 6 [BK08]
The Art and Making of Alien: Covenant
The Cinema of John Frankenheimer 1st Edition (1969) [193127]
Santa’s World Fabric Mache 8″ Seated Santa Holding Girl Table Piece
Batman Madness: A Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special by Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale (1994) [6106]
Shark Tale Set of 3 Promotional Sticker Sets [B31]
Stargate Universe SGU: The Complete Final Season 5-Disc DVD Edition
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.