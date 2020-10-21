Share Page Support Us
Gotcha! Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

View larger

Details

He Started Out Trying To Score And Ended Up Being A Target!

From Jeff Kanew, the director of Eddie Macon’s Run, Revenge of the Nerds, Tough Guys and V.I. Warshawski, comes this suspenseful comedy-thriller starring Anthony Edwards (Miracle Mile) and Linda Fiorentino (The Last Seduction). Jonathan Moore (Edwards) is a shy UCLA veterinary student and the reigning champion at “Gotcha,” a campus-wide paintball game. While on vacation in West Germany, he’s seduced by an older woman, the sexy and mysterious Sasha (Fiorentino) who turns out to be an international spy. When he returns home to L.A., there’s a strange canister of film in his backpack and a team of KGB agents on his back. Suddenly he’s in the middle of a real life-or-death game of “Gotcha,” and every turn brings a brand new and often hilarious twist. Co-starring Jsu Garcia (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Alex Rocco (The Godfather) and Klaus Löwitsch (Cross of Iron), with a memorable score by Bill Conti (Rocky).

Special Features

  • NEW Audio Commentary by Director Jeff Kanew
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Entertainment Journalist and Author Bryan Reesman
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
  • Optional English Subtitles

Specifications

  • Runtime: 101 min
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Anthony Edwards | Christopher Rydell | David Wohl | Jsu Garcia | Linda Fiorentino | Marla Adams
Directors: Jeff Kanew
Project Name: Gotcha!

