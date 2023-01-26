Share Page Support Us
Atari Asteroids Video Game 27×51 Licensed Beach Towel [K36]

Atari Asteroids Video Game 27×51 Licensed Beach Towel [K36]
Atari Asteroids Video Game 27×51 Licensed Beach Towel [K36]
$31.79
$28.90
See Options

2 in stock
Twl
SKU: 230122-105873
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

  • Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
  • Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
  • Studios: Atari | Trev
  • See All BEACH TOWEL DESIGNS
  • Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
  • The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
  • Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
  • One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
  • All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more. CLICK HERE to see them all.

Atari Asteroids Video Game 27×51 Licensed Beach Towel.

Specifications

  • Material:
    Microfiber Poly
  • Size:
    27×51 in
