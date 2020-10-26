Share Page Support Us
Batman: The Definitive History of the Dark Knight in Comics, Film, and Beyond Hardcover Edition (2019)

$75.99

$54.90


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201026-82621-1
ISBN-10: 1683834372
ISBN-13: 9781683834373
Weight: 8.15 lbs
Condition: New

Details

The Caped Crusader. The Dark Knight. The World’s Greatest Detective. Bats.

This lavish 400-page book tells the complete history of Batman from his 1939 debut in Detective Comics to the current day. Learn secrets and see exclusive new content taken from some of Batman’s most iconic stories and moments, from the beloved Adam West TV incarnation, legendary comics such as The Killing Joke, Christian Bale’s iconic interpretation within Christopher Nolan’s trilogy and Kevin Conroy’s signature performance within the animated series and Arkham Asylum video game.

Special Features

  • The most comprehensive history of Batman ever written: Over 400 pages detailing every incarnation of The Caped Crusader across comics, TV, animation, movies, videogames and beyond.
  • Superstar Contributors: Read interviews and insights from those who have shaped The Dark Knight’s legend, including Christopher Nolan, Mark Hamill, Tim Burton, Grant Morrison, Julie Newmar, Joel Schumacher, Scott Snyder, Frank Miller and more.
  • Exclusive Introductions and Foreword: Read an exclusive introduction and foreword from two of Batman’s most beloved actors, Kevin Conroy and Michael Keaton.
  • Never Before Seen Content: Taken directly from the archives of DC and Warner Bros., enjoy exclusive, unseen treasures from the 80-year history of Batman.
  • Critically Acclaimed: "Comics? Check. Television? Check. Films and videogames? Double-check, chums. Over more than 400 pages, the book will have interviews, never-before-seen photographs from feature films, animation cels, and sketches, along with a 40-page film treatment from Batman co-creator Bob Kane." - Batman-News.com

Specifications

  • Pages: 400
  • Size: 9.25 x 1.8 x 12.75 in
  • Language: English


Characters: Batman
Authors: Andrew Farago | Dennis O'Neil | Kevin Conroy
Foreword: Michael Keaton

