The New York Times Red Dragon Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (October 4, 2002) [A26] [A27]

View larger
The New York Times Red Dragon Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (October 4, 2002) [A26] [A27]

$23.99

$18.70


1 in stock


newspSKU: 210115-84327-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Details

The New York Times Red Dragon Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (October 4, 2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Anthony Hopkins | Edward Norton | Emily Watson | Frankie Faison | Harvey Keitel | Mary-Louise Parker | Philip Seymour Hoffman | Ralph Fiennes
Directors: Brett Ratner
Project Name: Red Dragon
Publication: The New York Times

Crime | Drama | Memorabilia | Thrillers