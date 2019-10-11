Two Evil Eyes 3-disc Limited Edition Set

View larger $49.95 $36.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Original U.S. Release: October 25, 1991

Item Release Date: October 29, 2019

Rating: R

Details

A Double Dose of Terror from the Directors of DAWN OF THE DEAD and SUSPIRIA

The Masters of Modern Horror – George Romero and Dario Argento – bring you an unprecedented pair of shockers inspired by the tales of Edgar Allan Poe. In Romero’s The Facts In The Case Of Mr. Valdemar, a conniving wife (Adrienne Barbeau of THE FOG) and her lover use a hypnotic trance to embezzle a fortune from her dying husband, only to receive some chilling surprises from beyond the grave. Then in Argento’s The Black Cat, a deranged crime scene photographer (Harvey Keitel of FROM DUSK TILL DAWN) is driven to brutal acts of madness and murder by his girlfriend’s new pet. But will this cunning feline deliver a final sickening twist of its own?

Martin Balsam (PSYCHO), E.G. Marshall (CREEPSHOW), John Amos (THE BEASTMASTER) and Tom Atkins (NIGHT OF THE CREEPS) co-star in this wild horror hit that also features grisly makeup effects by Tom Savini (MANIAC). In celebration of its 30th Anniversary, Blue Underground is proud to present TWO EVIL EYES in a new 4K restoration from its original camera negative, packed with exclusive new and archival Extras!

Special Features

WORLD PREMIERE! New 4K Restoration from the uncensored original camera negative

NEW! Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of 'Murder By Design: The Unsane Cinema of Dario Argento'

Theatrical Trailer

Poster & Still Gallery

Two Masters' Eyes - Interviews with Directors Dario Argento & George Romero, Special Make-Up Effects Supervisor Tom Savini, Executive Producer Claudio Argento, and Asia Argento

Savini's EFX - A Behind-the-Scenes look at the film's Special Make-Up Effects

At Home With Tom Savini - A personal tour of Tom Savini's home

Adrienne Barbeau on George Romero

NEW! Before I Wake - Interview with Star Ramy Zada

NEW! Behind The Wall - Interview with Star Madeleine Potter

NEW! One Maestro And Two Masters - Interview with Composer Pino Donaggio

NEW! Rewriting Poe - Interview with Co-Writer Franco Ferrini

NEW! The Cat Who Wouldn't Die - Interview with Assistant Director Luigi Cozzi

NEW! Two Evil Brothers - Interview with Special Make-Up Assistant Everett Burrell

NEW! Working With George - Interview with Costume Designer Barbara Anderson

BONUS! TWO EVIL EYES Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Pino Donaggio

BONUS! Collectable Booklet with new essay by Michael Gingold

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen 1.85:1 feature presentation and Bonus Extras Blu-ray

Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD (English); 2.0 DTS-HD (English); Dolby Digital Mono (French)

Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Bingo O'Malley | E.G. Marshall | Harvey Keitel | John Amos | Kim Hunter | Ramy Zada | Sally Kirkland

Directors: Dario Argento | George A. Romero

Project Name: Two Evil Eyes

Contributors: Pino Donaggio

