Two Evil Eyes 3-disc Limited Edition Set

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Original U.S. Release: October 25, 1991
Item Release Date: October 29, 2019
Rating: R
Details
A Double Dose of Terror from the Directors of DAWN OF THE DEAD and SUSPIRIA
The Masters of Modern Horror – George Romero and Dario Argento – bring you an unprecedented pair of shockers inspired by the tales of Edgar Allan Poe. In Romero’s The Facts In The Case Of Mr. Valdemar, a conniving wife (Adrienne Barbeau of THE FOG) and her lover use a hypnotic trance to embezzle a fortune from her dying husband, only to receive some chilling surprises from beyond the grave. Then in Argento’s The Black Cat, a deranged crime scene photographer (Harvey Keitel of FROM DUSK TILL DAWN) is driven to brutal acts of madness and murder by his girlfriend’s new pet. But will this cunning feline deliver a final sickening twist of its own?
Martin Balsam (PSYCHO), E.G. Marshall (CREEPSHOW), John Amos (THE BEASTMASTER) and Tom Atkins (NIGHT OF THE CREEPS) co-star in this wild horror hit that also features grisly makeup effects by Tom Savini (MANIAC). In celebration of its 30th Anniversary, Blue Underground is proud to present TWO EVIL EYES in a new 4K restoration from its original camera negative, packed with exclusive new and archival Extras!
Special Features
- WORLD PREMIERE! New 4K Restoration from the uncensored original camera negative
- NEW! Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of 'Murder By Design: The Unsane Cinema of Dario Argento'
- Theatrical Trailer
- Poster & Still Gallery
- Two Masters' Eyes - Interviews with Directors Dario Argento & George Romero, Special Make-Up Effects Supervisor Tom Savini, Executive Producer Claudio Argento, and Asia Argento
- Savini's EFX - A Behind-the-Scenes look at the film's Special Make-Up Effects
- At Home With Tom Savini - A personal tour of Tom Savini's home
- Adrienne Barbeau on George Romero
- NEW! Before I Wake - Interview with Star Ramy Zada
- NEW! Behind The Wall - Interview with Star Madeleine Potter
- NEW! One Maestro And Two Masters - Interview with Composer Pino Donaggio
- NEW! Rewriting Poe - Interview with Co-Writer Franco Ferrini
- NEW! The Cat Who Wouldn't Die - Interview with Assistant Director Luigi Cozzi
- NEW! Two Evil Brothers - Interview with Special Make-Up Assistant Everett Burrell
- NEW! Working With George - Interview with Costume Designer Barbara Anderson
- BONUS! TWO EVIL EYES Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Pino Donaggio
- BONUS! Collectable Booklet with new essay by Michael Gingold
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen 1.85:1 feature presentation and Bonus Extras Blu-ray
- Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD (English); 2.0 DTS-HD (English); Dolby Digital Mono (French)
- Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol
Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Bingo O'Malley | E.G. Marshall | Harvey Keitel | John Amos | Kim Hunter | Ramy Zada | Sally Kirkland
Directors: Dario Argento | George A. Romero
Project Name: Two Evil Eyes
Contributors: Pino Donaggio
