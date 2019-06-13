Share Page Support Us
Son of Heavy Metal Magazine 1984 Moebius Serpieri [193111]

Son of Heavy Metal Magazine 1984 Moebius Serpieri [193111]
$11.99

$5.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190613-78090-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

Son of Heavy Metal Magazine 1984 Moebius Serpieri.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Heavy Metal Magazine

