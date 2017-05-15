Twitter
Forrest Gump Special Collector's Edition 2-Disc DVD Set

Details

Hanks is Forrest Gump, who despite being mentally challenged, tried hard, is honest and places his trust in luck. He tells his life story to anyone who sits next to him at a bus stop, and the flashbacks follow Forrest and his good heart through some of the highlights of modern American history.Through the use of digital imagery, Forrest appears to interact in scenes with John F. Kennedy, John Lennon and George Wallace. “Life is like a box of chocolates.”

The item is in great condition and the packaging has some signs of wear from storage. There are some small tears and creases in the outside plastic case.

Special Features

  • Through the Eyes of Forrest Gump Documentary
  • Through the Ears of Forrest Gump Sound Design
  • Building the World of Gump Production Design
  • Seeing is Believing 11 Visual Effects (Including 2 Never-Before-Seen Sequences)
  • Photo Gallery
  • Screen Tests
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • Interactive Menus
  • Commentary by Director Robert Zemekis, Steve Starkey and Rick Carter
  • Commentary by Wendy Finerman

Specifications

  • Runtime: 141
  • Aspect Ratio: Widescreen Version Enhanced for 16:9 TVs
  • Audio: Dolby Digital English 5.1 Surround, Dolby Digital French 5.1 Surround
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: 1
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Bob Penny | Christine Seabrook | George Kelly | Harold G. Herthum | Ione M. Telech | John Randall | John Worsham | Margo Moorer | Michael Conner Humphreys | Peter Dobson | Rebecca Williams | Sally Field | Sam Anderson | Siobhan Fallon Hogan | Tom Hanks
Directors: Robert Zemeckis

