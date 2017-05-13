Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Mattel James Cameron’s Avatar AMP SUIT Vehicle

Mattel James Cameron’s Avatar AMP SUIT Vehicle
View larger
Mattel James Cameron’s Avatar AMP SUIT Vehicle
Mattel James Cameron’s Avatar AMP SUIT Vehicle
Mattel James Cameron’s Avatar AMP SUIT Vehicle
Mattel James Cameron’s Avatar AMP SUIT Vehicle
Mattel James Cameron’s Avatar AMP SUIT Vehicle
Mattel James Cameron’s Avatar AMP SUIT Vehicle
Mattel James Cameron’s Avatar AMP SUIT Vehicle
Mattel James Cameron’s Avatar AMP SUIT Vehicle

$59.99

$34.99


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170514-65126-1
UPC: 027084807370
Weight: 1.05 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction | War
Studio: Mattel
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2009
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The AMP suit is a refinement of a military exoskeleton first used on Earth in the early 20th century and adopted during wars spanning the decades. Sealed models for toxic environments were developed and, with the colonization of the Moon & Mars, pressurized versions with full life-support systems were employed in great numbers. Highly nimble, AMP suits are in constant operation on Pandora.

  • Size: 12.1 x 12 x 2.9 inches
  • Missile Launcher
  • Highly articulated
  • Works with most 3 3/4″ RDA figures (sold separately)

Cast: CCH Pounder | Dileep Rao | Giovanni Ribisi | Jason Whyte | Joel David Moore | Laz Alonso | Matt Gerald | Michelle Rodriguez | Sam Worthington | Scott Lawrence | Sean Anthony Moran | Sigourney Weaver | Stephen Lang | Wes Studi | Zoe Saldana
Directors: James Cameron

Related Items

Blade Runner: Music From The Original Score Vangelis, Edgar Rothermich
Stake Land ll (The Stakelander)
The Complete Lady Snowblood Criterion Collection Blu-ray
NECA Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End Sao Feng Action Figure (2007) Chow Yun-Fat
Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine
Exterminator 2
Steve McQueen: A Tribute to the King of Cool Slipcase Limited Edition Signed by Barbara McQueen + Rare Audio CD
Bruce Lee Body of Action Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Color Block Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front Printed Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Mattel | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *