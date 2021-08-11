Share Page Support Us
$35.99
From: $29.97
See Options

4 in stock
Beetle and OJ Pin
SKU: 210811-88342-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
4 in stock
Sawed Lady Pin
SKU: 210811-88342-2
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
Beetlejuice Movie Enamel Pins Designed by Phantom City Creative and Waxwork. These large 1.75 inch Beetlejuice soft enamel pins include double rubber clutches and are mounted on custom backing card.

Special Features

  • Designed by Paige Reynolds of Phantom City Creative
  • Large 1.75 inch soft enamel material
  • Pins include double rubber clutches
  • Mounted on custom printed backing card
  • Based on the cult classic Tim Burton-directed fantasy comedy Beetlejuice

Specifications

  • Size: approx. 1.75 in.
  • Material: Enamel/Plastic
