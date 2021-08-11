- Cast: Alec Baldwin | Annie McEnroe | Carmen Filpi | Catherine O'Hara | Cindy Daly | Dick Cavett | Douglas Turner | Geena Davis | Glenn Shadix | Hugo Stanger | J. Jay Saunders | Jeffrey Jones | Mark Ettlinger | Maurice Page | Michael Keaton | Patrice Martinez | Rachel Mittelman | Robert Goulet | Simmy Bow | Sylvia Sidney | Tony Cox | Winona Ryder
- Project Name Beetlejuice
- Artists Phantom City Creative
Beetlejuice Movie Enamel Pins Designed by Phantom City Creative and Waxwork. These large 1.75 inch Beetlejuice soft enamel pins include double rubber clutches and are mounted on custom backing card.
Special Features
- Designed by Paige Reynolds of Phantom City Creative
- Large 1.75 inch soft enamel material
- Pins include double rubber clutches
- Mounted on custom printed backing card
- Based on the cult classic Tim Burton-directed fantasy comedy Beetlejuice
Specifications
- Size: approx. 1.75 in.
- Material: Enamel/Plastic
