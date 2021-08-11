View larger $35.99

Beetlejuice Movie Enamel Pins Designed by Phantom City Creative and Waxwork. These large 1.75 inch Beetlejuice soft enamel pins include double rubber clutches and are mounted on custom backing card.

Special Features

Designed by Paige Reynolds of Phantom City Creative

Large 1.75 inch soft enamel material

Pins include double rubber clutches

Mounted on custom printed backing card

Based on the cult classic Tim Burton-directed fantasy comedy Beetlejuice

Specifications

Size: approx. 1.75 in.

Material: Enamel/Plastic

