The Original Friday the 13th Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin Waxwork

$35.99
$29.97
4 in stock
pin
SKU: 210811-88332-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

The Original Friday the 13th Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin Waxwork. High quality 1.75 inch soft enamel pins on custom backing card.

Special Features

  • Based on the Sean S. Cunningham-directed cult classic Friday the 13th
  • High quality, soft enamel pins on custom printed backing card
  • Design by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Specifications

  • Material: Enamel/Plastic
  • Size: approx. 1.75 in.
