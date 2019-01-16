Takashi Miike’s Ichi the Killer Definitive Remastered Edition Blu-ray

$29.98
Original U.S. Release: September 14, 2001
Item Release Date: March 20, 2018
Rating: R
Details
Takashi Miike s ICHI THE KILLER has endured as one of the most influential pieces of genre filmmaking of the last two decades, and now it returns in a stunning all-new digitally restored special edition approved by Miike himself. This visceral, bloody, and often hilarious film follows Kakihara (Tadanobu Asano), a notoriously sadistic yakuza enforcer whose search for his boss killer brings him into the orbit of a demented costumed assassin known as Ichi (Nao Ohmori).
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Director Takashi Miike & Manga Artist/Writer Hideo Yamamoto
- Still Gallery
- Trailer
Specifications
- Runtime: 128
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Language: Japanese
- Subtitles: English
- Audio: Stereo/5.1 HD Surround
- Region: A
Cast: Nao Ohmori | Shin'ya Tsukamoto | Tadanobu Asano
Directors: Takashi Miike
Project Name: Ichi the Killer
