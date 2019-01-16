Share Page Support Us
Takashi Miike’s Ichi the Killer Definitive Remastered Edition Blu-ray

$29.98

$18.97


4 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190116-77020-1
UPC: 812491019658
Part No: WGUS1965BR
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Details

Takashi Miike s ICHI THE KILLER has endured as one of the most influential pieces of genre filmmaking of the last two decades, and now it returns in a stunning all-new digitally restored special edition approved by Miike himself. This visceral, bloody, and often hilarious film follows Kakihara (Tadanobu Asano), a notoriously sadistic yakuza enforcer whose search for his boss killer brings him into the orbit of a demented costumed assassin known as Ichi (Nao Ohmori).

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director Takashi Miike & Manga Artist/Writer Hideo Yamamoto
  • Still Gallery
  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Runtime: 128
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Language: Japanese
  • Subtitles: English
  • Audio: Stereo/5.1 HD Surround
  • Region: A

Cast: Nao Ohmori | Shin'ya Tsukamoto | Tadanobu Asano
Directors: Takashi Miike
Project Name: Ichi the Killer

