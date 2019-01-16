Takashi Miike’s Ichi the Killer Definitive Remastered Edition Blu-ray

View larger $29.98 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Details

Takashi Miike s ICHI THE KILLER has endured as one of the most influential pieces of genre filmmaking of the last two decades, and now it returns in a stunning all-new digitally restored special edition approved by Miike himself. This visceral, bloody, and often hilarious film follows Kakihara (Tadanobu Asano), a notoriously sadistic yakuza enforcer whose search for his boss killer brings him into the orbit of a demented costumed assassin known as Ichi (Nao Ohmori).

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director Takashi Miike & Manga Artist/Writer Hideo Yamamoto

Still Gallery

Trailer

Specifications

Runtime: 128

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Language: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Audio: Stereo/5.1 HD Surround

Region: A

Cast: Nao Ohmori | Shin'ya Tsukamoto | Tadanobu Asano

Directors: Takashi Miike

Project Name: Ichi the Killer

