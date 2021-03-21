Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Sudden Impact: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin Deluxe CD Edition

Sudden Impact: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin Deluxe CD Edition
View larger
Sudden Impact: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin Deluxe CD Edition
Sudden Impact: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin Deluxe CD Edition
$35.99
From: $25.97
See Options

14 in stock
New CD
SKU: 210321-85831-1
UPC: 651702636129
Part No: ALEPH040
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

1 in stock
Like New CD
SKU: 210321-85831-2
UPC: 651702636129
Part No: ALEPH040
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

For Lalo Schifrin, a decade had passed since his own last encounter with Harry Callahan. Lalo reported for duty in 1983, fully aware that time – and musical taste – had changed, and that he had to retain the spirit of Harry while making him a more modern invention: a product of a techno-age, where everything in movies seemed, bigger, louder, and generally larger than life. With “Bullitt” in 1968, and “Ditry Harry” in 1971, Lalo had defined the sound of San Francisco. The glittering canyons and raking tarmac hills had pulsated to hep grooves: a jazzy, snazzy, bass-fueled back bea that was so cool you couldn’t believe you were hearing it, so much as dreaming it, living it, so deep into your consciousness did it penetrate. Ten years on, Lalo figured, Harry was older, maybe wiser, maybe mellower. Maybe he was more studied, took his time, thought things through. In “Sudden Impact” the score doesn’t push or propel, but supports, keeps Harry rooted, anchored, detached from the madness srrounding him. And additionally, in keeping with the subject matter, it’s a tad gentler, and yes, even romantic at times. Perhaps this would be Harry’s last go-round. Find love with Jennifer and hang up the big artillery. Sit back, take it easy, have a brew.

– From liner notes by Nick Redman

Special Features

  • Includes fold-out liner notes booklet with writing on the soundtrack by Nick Redman and rare on-set photos from the movie

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 58 min
Explore More...

Related Items

DC Comics Batman Black and Yellow Two-Tone Print BM2298
The Man Who Fell To Earth 2 CD Original Soundtrack Recording
Escape From New York 23 x 33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1981) [9328]
The Hollywood Reporter Batman 75th Anniversary Special Article Zac Efron Cover (May 9, 2014) [E97]
World War Z 22 x 34 Inch Black, White & Red Helicopter Movie Poster
Homicide: Life on the Screen Paperback (1998)
The Best of Silent Hill: Music from the Video Game Series (2014)
Killer Klowns From Outer Space Special Edition Blu-ray
Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Seeking Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack J. Peter Robinson
New CDSKU: 210321-85831-1
UPC: 651702636129
Part No: ALEPH040
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
Like New CDSKU: 210321-85831-2
UPC: 651702636129
Part No: ALEPH040
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.