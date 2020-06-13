Share Page Support Us
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Luke Skywalker with Grappling-Hook Blaster and Lightsaber (1995) [1225]

$12.99

$8.99


toySKU: 200613-80960-1
UPC: 076281695716
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Kenner
Rating: PG
Details

Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Luke Skywalker with Grappling-Hook Blaster and Lightsaber (1995).

Specifications

  • Material: plastic

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Sadie Eden
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
Characters: Luke Skywalker

