Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Luke Skywalker with T-16 Skyhopper Model and Talking CommTech Chip (1999) [1226]

Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Luke Skywalker with T-16 Skyhopper Model and Talking CommTech Chip (1999) [1226]
View larger

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200613-80962-1
UPC: 076930842119
Part No: 84185
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: George Lucas | Mark Hamill | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Kenner
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Luke Skywalker with T-16 Skyhopper Model and Talking CommTech Chip (1999).

Specifications

  • Material: plastic

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Sadie Eden
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
Characters: Luke Skywalker

Related Items

Funko POP Marvel Gamerverse Spider-Man Miles Morales Bobble-Head Vinyl Figure #397
Black Belt Magazine Steven Seagal (December 1990) 190112
Armitage: Dual-Matrix Limited Edition Metal Lunch Box, DVD and McFarlane Variant Figurine Set #13368/15000
Miami Vice The Complete Series 20-Disc Box Set with the Lost Episodes
Batman: The Killing Joke – Music from the DC Universe Original Animated Movie Limited Edition
Colossus: The Forbin Project Special Edition Blu-ray
Cowboy Bebop Character Lineup 36 X 24 inch Poster
Looper Original Soundtrack Limited Edition CD
BANDAI Japan Movie Monster Series: Space Godzilla 6 inch
Octopussy, The Last 2 (Octopussy and The Living Daylights) by Ian Fleming (1966) 1st U.S. Edition

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Kenner | Science Fiction | Television | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *