First Yank Into Tokyo (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Tom Neal, Barbara Hale [F44]

- Cast: Barbara Hale | Benson Fong | Clarence Lung | Keye Chang | Keye Luke | Leonard Strong | Marc Cramer | Michael St. Angel | Richard Loo | Tom Neal
- Directors: Gordon Douglas
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Action | Drama
- Studios: RKO Radio Pictures
- Original Release Date: September 5, 1945
- Rating: approved
First Yank Into Tokyo (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Tom Neal, Barbara Hale.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Barbara Hale | Benson Fong | Clarence Lung | Gordon Douglas | Keye Chang | Keye Luke | Leonard Strong | Marc Cramer | Michael St. Angel | Richard Loo | Tom Neal
- Shows / Movies: First Yank Into Tokyo
- Genres: Action | Drama
- Companies: RKO Radio Pictures
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads