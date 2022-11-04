The Fabulous Dorseys (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Tommy Dorsey, Jimmy Dorsey [F45]

- Cast: Arthur Shields | Bob Eberly | Charlie Barnet | Dave Willock | James Flavin | Janet Blair | Jimmy Dorsey | Paul Whiteman | Sara Allgood | Tommy Dorsey | William Bakewell | William Lundigan
- Directors: Alfred E. Green
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Biography | Musical
- Studios: United Artists
- Original Release Date: February 21, 1947
- Rating: approved
The Fabulous Dorseys (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Tommy Dorsey, Jimmy Dorsey.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
