Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Tommy Dorsey, Jimmy Dorsey [F45]

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Tommy Dorsey, Jimmy Dorsey [F45]
View larger
The Fabulous Dorseys (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Tommy Dorsey, Jimmy Dorsey [F45]
$20.87
$18.97
See Options

1 in stock
Ad
SKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Tommy Dorsey, Jimmy Dorsey.

This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.

Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

2 Hype by Kid ‘n Play Vinyl Edition (1988)
What Price Glory Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card [G31] William Demarest
Wired Magazine, George Lucas Unmasked (May 2005) 12131
Hip Hop Theater Festival New York 2006 Official Program
The Irishman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2019)
Jackie Chan: Never Grow Up Hardcover Edition (2018)
John Lennon and Yoko Ono Double Fantasy Original 1980 Vinyl Edition Geffen Records [E80]
Mommie Dearest Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack by Henry Mancini Limited Vinyl Edition
Run D.M.C. Raising Hell Original Profile Records Vinyl Edition PRO-1217B (1986)
Sha Na Na From the Streets of New York Original Vinyl Edition (1973) [E55]
AdSKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.