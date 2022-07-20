Share Page Support Us
The Free Press (Jul 21, 1996) Dan Dierdorf Charlie Joiner Football Newspaper Cover V95

The Free Press (Jul 21, 1996) Dan Dierdorf Charlie Joiner Football Newspaper Cover V95
newsp
SKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Free Press, Stark County’s Largest Circulated Newspaper (Jul 21, 1996) 1996 Class of Enshrinees, Dan Dierdorf, Charlie Joiner, Lou Creekmur, Mel Renfro, Joe Gibbs Coach, Heroes Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival. 1996 HOF Queen Angela Grigsby on the cover.

