Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Cinema of Edward G. Robinson Hardcover 1st Edition (1972) [1931138]

The Cinema of Edward G. Robinson Hardcover 1st Edition (1972) [1931138]
View larger

$25.99

$17.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190702-78348-1
ISBN-10: 0498078752
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Edward G. Robinson  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama | Film Noir
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Cinema of Edward G. Robinson Hardcover 1st Edition (1972).

The item is in acceptable condition with bends, creases and edge wear. There is no dust cover. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 270
  • Size: 10.9 x 8.8 x 0.8 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Alvin H. Marill | James Robert Parish
Subject: Edward G. Robinson

Related Items

CLUE: Game of Thrones Convention Exclusive Edition Expansion
Ocean’s Eleven Widescreen Edition DVD
Seven Samurai Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by Fumio Hayasaka [Import]
Freedom Fighter by Daveed Benito 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Snatch Original Film Music Soundtrack
Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope Drew Struzan Painted 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
The Invaders Television Show Tie-In Edition (Pyramid R-1664, 1967)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Far Away” 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
42nd New York Film Festival Official Poster 38 x 22 inch – Photographed and Signed by Jeff Bridges (2004)
Premiere Magazine (May 2004) Orlando Bloom

Categories

Biography | Crime | Drama | Film Noir | Hardcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *