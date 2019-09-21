Share Page Support Us
The Complete Guide to Cult Magazines Scandal Mags. and Strange & Exotic Hollywood [84019]

$26.00

$11.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190921-78976-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | History | Mature
Details

The Complete Guide to Cult Magazines Scandal Magazines (1952-196) and Strange & Exotic Hollywood (1945-1967).

This is Confidential #1 (12/52), the scandal magazine that started the whole craze. More than 50 other titles followed in the footsteps and inside is presented their complete story. Also included is a complete scandal magazine chronology with every cover personality listed.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

