Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Free Press (Jul 21, 1996) Dan Dierdorf Charlie Joiner Football Newspaper Cover V96

The Free Press (Jul 21, 1996) Dan Dierdorf Charlie Joiner Football Newspaper Cover V96
View larger
$10.05
$8.97
See Options

1 in stock
newsp
SKU: 220721-102183-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Free Press, Stark County’s Largest Circulated Newspaper (Jul 21, 1996) 1996 Class of Enshrinees, Dan Dierdorf, Charlie Joiner, Lou Creekmur, Mel Renfro, Joe Gibbs Coach, Heroes Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival. 1996 HOF Queen Angela Grigsby on the cover.

Explore More...

Related Items

Movie Maker Magazine Issue 6, Ralph Fiennes, Steven Soderbergh [S31]
Jackie Chan International Fan Club Magazine Number 32 [April June 1988] 198143
Joy House (Les félins) Original Score Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
Rare Original 2010: The Year We Make Contact U.S. 20 Page Pressbook (1984) Roy Scheider, John Lithgow & Helen Mirren
Funko POP Star Wars Praetorian Guard Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #208
Cocktail Original Movie Soundtrack Album CD
The Hollywood Reporter (November 28, 2014) Felicity Jones, Amy Adams, Laura Dern [T59]
Sheena: Queen of the Jungle Collection – The Movie and TV Series 6-Disc DVD Set
Game Informer Magazine (Issue 212, December 2010) [86135]
The Bouncer PlayStation 2 PS2 (2000) SquareSoft with Manual
newspSKU: 220721-102183-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.