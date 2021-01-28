Share Page Support Us
(LP Outside) The Sopranos: Music From The HBO Original Series 2-Disc 180 Gram Translucent Red Vinyl Edition

View larger

$42.99

$38.87


7 in stock


VinylSKU: 210128-84871-1
UPC: 888751110717
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: James Gandolfini | Michael Imperioli  items
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Television | Thrillers
Original U.S. Release: January 10, 1999
Item Release Date: March 4, 2016
Rating: TV-MA


Details

Presenting music from HBO’s celebrated television series The Sopranos, available on vinyl for the first time ever. The soundtrack has been mastered for and pressed on 180 gram translucent red vinyl in a limited edition of 750 copies. The vinyl includes SRC HIFI Audiophile Mastering, which are sourced from the highest quality master files and tapes.

These editions have the LPs shipped on the outside of the sleeve in order to keep sleeve in better shape when transporting.

Special Features

  • Available on vinyl for the first time
  • Mastered for vinyl and lacquers created by Kevin Gray
  • Gatefold jacket with spot UV and rare photos from The Sopranos on the inside panels
  • Produced on 180 Gram Translucent Red Vinyl
  • Limited Edition of 750 copies
  • 11 x 22 Fold Out Graphic Insert with Art and Track list
  • SRC HIFI Audiophile Mastering Highest Quality Masters Used

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Edie Falco | James Gandolfini | Jamie-Lynn Sigler | Lorraine Bracco | Michael Imperioli | Steven Van Zandt
Authors: David Chase
Project Name: The Sopranos

