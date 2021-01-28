(LP Outside) The Sopranos: Music From The HBO Original Series 2-Disc 180 Gram Translucent Red Vinyl Edition

$42.99
$38.87
UPC: 888751110717
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: James Gandolfini | Michael Imperioli items
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Television | Thrillers
Original U.S. Release: January 10, 1999
Item Release Date: March 4, 2016
Rating: TV-MA
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Presenting music from HBO’s celebrated television series The Sopranos, available on vinyl for the first time ever. The soundtrack has been mastered for and pressed on 180 gram translucent red vinyl in a limited edition of 750 copies. The vinyl includes SRC HIFI Audiophile Mastering, which are sourced from the highest quality master files and tapes.
These editions have the LPs shipped on the outside of the sleeve in order to keep sleeve in better shape when transporting.
Special Features
- Available on vinyl for the first time
- Mastered for vinyl and lacquers created by Kevin Gray
- Gatefold jacket with spot UV and rare photos from The Sopranos on the inside panels
- Produced on 180 Gram Translucent Red Vinyl
- Limited Edition of 750 copies
- 11 x 22 Fold Out Graphic Insert with Art and Track list
- SRC HIFI Audiophile Mastering Highest Quality Masters Used
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Edie Falco | James Gandolfini | Jamie-Lynn Sigler | Lorraine Bracco | Michael Imperioli | Steven Van Zandt
Authors: David Chase
Project Name: The Sopranos
Related Items
Categories
Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Television | Thrillers | Vinyl