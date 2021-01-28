Dario Argento’s Phenomena Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 2-Disc Deluxe Vinyl Edition

Vinyl SKU: 210128-84863-1

Details

Announcing the expanded and deluxe vinyl release of PHENOMENA Original Motion Picture Score. Written and directed by Dario Argento and scored by Claudio Simonetti and Fabio Pignatelli of the progressive-rock group Goblin, Phenomena (also known as Creepers) is a 1985 Italian supernatural giallo-horror film starring Jennifer Connelly (Labyrinth, Requiem For A Dream) and Donald Pleasance (Halloween, Escape From New York). The film tells the story of a young girl residing at a remote Swiss boarding school who discovers she has psychic powers that allow her to communicate with insects. She then uses the insects to pursue a serial killer that is butchering young women at and around the school.

The film originally featured a soundtrack by popular 1980’s heavy metal bands such as Motörhead and Iron Maiden with only pieces of the score music composed by members of Goblin. Waxwork’s new expanded double vinyl release features, for the first time, the complete featured score to PHENOMENA, in addition to all unused, unreleased, alternate score tracks, suites, and bonus tracks.

Waxwork’s comprehensive PHENOMENA vinyl album features stunning new artwork by Kilian Eng, 180 gram colored vinyl housed within a deluxe old-style gatefold jacket with film laminate gloss coating, and an art print.

Special Features

The Expanded and Complete Original Score by GOBLIN

180 Gram Double LP (Disc 1 “Insects and Earth” Blue and Green Swirl with Gold Splatter. Disc 2 “Telekinesis” Opaque Orange and Translucent Orange Swirl with Green Splatter)

Heavy Old-Style Gatefold Jacket with Film Laminate Gloss Coating

Artwork By Kilian Eng

11”x11” Art Print

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Alberto Cracco | Antonio Maimone | Dalila Di Lazzaro | Daria Nicolodi | Davide Marotta | Donald Pleasence | Fausta Avelli | Federica Mastroianni | Fiore Argento | Fiorenza Tessari | Francesca Ottaviani | Franco Trevisi | Fulvio Mingozzi | Jennifer Connelly | Kaspar Capparoni | Mario Donatone | Michele Soavi | Patrick Bauchau

Directors: Dario Argento

Project Name: Phenomena

Composers: Claudio Simonetti | Fabio Pignatelli | Goblin

Artists: Kilian Eng

